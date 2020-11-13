e-paper
Home / India News / 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling along Line of Control; several injured

4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling along Line of Control; several injured

39-year-old sub-inspector Rakesh Doval, one of the soldiers killed on Friday firing, is survived by his father, wife and nine-year-old daughter.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 17:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Apart from various places in Uri (in photo), the ceasefire violations were reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector of Kupwara district. (Videograb/ANI)
         

Four security forces personnel, including a BSF sub-inspector, were killed on Friday in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) from Gurez sector to Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Three civilians — two in Kamalkote in Uri and another woman in Balkote — were also killed in Pakistani firing. Several others were injured in the Pakistani aggression, the officials said.

 

Among the four security personnel, three Army soldiers were killed in the Pakistani firing in Uri, and the BSF sub-inspector was also killed in Haji Peer sector, the officials said. SI Rakesh Doval (39), deployed at the force’s artillery battery at the LoC in Baramulla, sustained severe head injuries to which he later succumbed.

Apart from various places in Uri, the ceasefire violations were reported from Izmarg in Gurez sector of Bandipora district and Keran sector of Kupwara district.

A defence spokesman said these ceasefire violations were part of an infiltration bid, which the Army managed to foil.

“Suspicious movement was observed by our troops at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district) today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops,” Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. “They fired mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” he said.

A resident of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, Rakesh Doval joined the border force in 2004. He is survived by his father, wife and nine-year-old daughter.

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful bid in Machil sector during the intervening night of November 7- 8 was foiled in which three militants were killed.

(With PTI Inputs)

