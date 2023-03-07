Home / India News / 8 SFI workers surrender after barging into Asianet News office in Kochi: Report

8 SFI workers surrender after barging into Asianet News office in Kochi: Report

ANI |
Mar 07, 2023 04:42 AM IST

According to police, cases against the accused have been registered under sections 143, 147, 149, 447 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Eight more workers of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Monday surrendered before the police in a case of barging into the office of Asianet News, the police said.

According to the police, the surrendered accused has been identified as Arjun Babu, the Ernakulam District Secretary of SFI. Apart from Arjun Babu, Athul, Akhil, Nanda Kumar, Joel, Nassar, Ananthu and Aswin surrendered before Palarivattom police today.

With this, the total number of people who have been arrested by the police is 16.

On March 4, SFI workers protested and barged into the Asianet News office in Kochi.

They organised this protest following a statement by the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Assembly on Sunday regarding news published by Asianet News in connection with an interview of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case victim.

The protestors were alleging that the interview was a fake one.

After barging into the office, the protestors placed banners inside the office and infront of the office, saying that "this organisation is an insult to cultured Kerala."

A case was registered on the complaint which was given by Abhilash G Nair, the Regional Bureau Chief of Asianet News.

After Kerala Police conducted raids at the Asianet News office, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said broadcasting fake videos cannot be considered media work adding that his government does not attack media outlets that advocate oppositional views.

sfi kerala
