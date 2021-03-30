Home / India News / 80% beds in pvt hospitals to be reserved for Covid-19 patients: BMC
india news

80% beds in pvt hospitals to be reserved for Covid-19 patients: BMC

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 01:24 PM IST
This comes as the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra is worsening with every passing day.(PTI Photo)

In wake of rising cases in Mumbai, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered private hospitals to reserved 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals for virus-infected patients. In the intensive care unit (ICU), 100 per cent of beds will be reserved for the same in line with the Ward War Room allotment, the civic body said in a circular issued on March 29.

BMC also restricted private hospitals to directly admit patients in any of these reserved beds.

This comes as the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra is worsening with every passing day. On Monday, the state reported as many as 31,643 cases in the span of 24 hours, out of this 5,890 cases were reported from Mumbai alone. While the number of fatalities in the same period was at 102. Mumbai recorded 12.

On March 28, it recorded the sharpest single-day spike in daily cases after 40,414 people found to be infected by the Covid-19.

From March 1 to 29, the state recorded 590,448 cases, while it had recorded 593,192 cases in September 2020, according to the figures by the state health department. The state’s tally is now 2,745,518 cases and the death toll is 54,283.

On Monday, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik urged residents to comply with the Covid-19 protocol as the state government mulled the reimposition of lockdown. “We can’t afford another lockdown. We have asked the CM to consider other options. Due to the rising cases, he has directed the administration to prepare for lockdown but that doesn’t mean a lockdown is inevitable. If people follow rules, it can be avoided,” ANI quoted Malik as saying.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked officials to start preparing plans for the implementation of another lockdown as cases continued to surge in the state. Meanwhile, a night curfew has already in effect in Maharashtra.

