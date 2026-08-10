Independence Day 2026: ‘Vande Mataram’ to be sung at Red Fort for first time in 80 years

As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, the historic ramparts of the Red Fort are set to witness a historic first alongside a strong national focus on youth power and strict adherence to protocol, the Ministry of Defence announced.

A volunteer holds an Indian national flag during a tricolour campaign in Kolkata on August 10, 2026 ahead of country's 80th Independence Day on August 15. (AFP)

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In a major shift for the national event on August 15, the National Song 'Vande Mataram' will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the very first time.

Outlining the new ceremonial sequence, Defence Secretary RK Singh explained, "This is the first time we are doing it with that sequence. The sequence is that he (Prime Minister Modi) arrives on the rampart, then the national song is played and everybody keeps standing. Thereafter, he unfurls the flag and the national anthem is played."

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‘Yuva Shakti’ to be focus of celebrations

{{^usCountry}} The milestone celebrations will place a heavy emphasis on 'Yuva Shakti' (youth power), honouring the success and contributions of students and young citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The milestone celebrations will place a heavy emphasis on 'Yuva Shakti' (youth power), honouring the success and contributions of students and young citizens. {{/usCountry}}

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This spirit of youth innovation extends far beyond the capital. Across the country, young Indian start-ups--such as those supported by innovation and prototyping hubs like T-Works in Hyderabad--are driving monumental changes.

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Moving beyond government-driven space institutions alone, young engineers are developing affordable space technologies and tackling critical orbital challenges like space debris, successfully transitioning prototypes into market-ready innovations.

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Centre says youth focus was planned earlier

Addressing media queries regarding whether the prominent celebration of youth in Delhi was a reactionary measure to recent youth demonstrations, Defence Secretary Singh firmly clarified that the initiative was long-planned:

"The plan to celebrate the success and contribution of youth at the Independence Day celebrations predates any other event."

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In addition to ceremonial highlights and technological showcases, state protocols have been clearly defined. Confirming political attendance for the national event, Singh noted that the Leader of the Opposition has been formally invited, with seating arrangements set strictly according to the Table of Precedence--positioned precisely after Cabinet Ministers.

As security and preparations lock into place, the 80th Independence Day celebrations promise to blend profound historical traditions with a forward-looking tribute to India's rising generation.