81-year-old Covid-19 patient dies by suicide at government hospital in Nagpur

The incident took place at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Nagpur on Monday.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 02:35 PM IST
In a shocking incident, an 81-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide at the government hospital in Nagpur.

Dr. Kanchan Wankhede, Medical Superintendent (In-charge), GMC Nagpur, informed that the old man, who was admitted in the Covid-19 ward of the hospital, committed suicide by hanging himself using an oxygen pipe inside a bathroom.

Nagpur has been witnessing a dynamic surge in Covid-19 cases and reported 3,177 new infections on Monday. There are 38,298 active cases in the district.

