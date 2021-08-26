84-day gap between Covid vaccine doses for better efficacy: Centre to Kerala HC

The Union government on Thursday informed the Kerala high court that 84-day gap between two doses of Covid vaccine is related to efficacy and not a shortage of doses.

This was in response to the court seeking a clarification from the Centre while hearing a petition filed by Kitex Group, a Kochi-based apparel giant, to expedite vaccination process. The Centre’s counsel sought two days’ time from justice PB Suresh Kumar.

Centre’s counsel Daya Sindhu Sreehari said the gap was based on a scientific study and is necessary for efficacy and effectiveness of the vaccine. The state had recently relaxed the vaccine protocol for those going abroad, the petitioner pointed out. The state said it was done in emergency cases after many countries made two vaccines mandatory.

In its plea, Kitex said it has vaccinated around 5,000 of its work force with the first dose but is unable to administer the second dose due to the restrictions. It sought judicial intervention to speed up the process in view of mounting cases in the state. Kerala reported 31,455 cases on Wednesday with a test positivity rate of 19.03%, both highest in three months. Test positivity rate is the percentage of positive reports of the total tests conducted for an infection.

In another plea, the Centre told the court that it has no plan for a third dose as of now. A resident of Kannur in north Kerala moved the court saying he took two doses of Covaxin but since this vaccine was not recognised abroad, he was unable to join work in Saudi Arabia. He sought the court’s help for a third dose of Covishield. For this, the Centre said mixing of vaccine was still being studied and there was no plan for a third dose yet.