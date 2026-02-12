88 km, 21 interchange stations: Magenta Line to become Delhi Metro's longest

New Delhi: The Magenta Line is set to become the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network and will also feature the highest number of interchange stations – 21 in total – significantly enhancing cross-city connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Wednesday. Currently operating over a 39.3-kilometre stretch, the line will expand to around 88.4km once all sanctioned extensions are completed.

The corridor will eventually run from Botanical Garden to Inderlok via Central Vista and function entirely as a driverless metro line, officials said. Interestingly, the extension creates a unique predicament where the Magenta Line forms at loop at Nabi Karim – which is an interchange station with itself, where trains will proceed towards multiple directions on the same line.

According to DMRC, under the recently approved Phase-V(A), the RK Ashram–Indraprastha corridor via Central Vista will be integrated into the Magenta Line. This will be in addition to the Indraprastha–Inderlok corridor under Phase IV, which has now been redesignated as part of the Magenta Line. Earlier, this section was planned as an extension of the Green Line.

With these additions, the total length of the Magenta Line – from Botanical Garden in Noida to Inderlok in west Delhi – will increase to nearly 89 km, surpassing the Pink Line (59.2km)to become the longest corridor in the network.

At present, the operational stretch between Botanical Garden and Krishna Park Extension has four interchange stations: Kalkaji Mandir, Botanical Garden, Janakpuri West and Hauz Khas.

Under the Phase IV and Phase-V(A) expansions, 17 more interchange stations will be added. These include Kalindi Kunj, Chirag Delhi, Terminal-1 IGI Airport, Peeragarhi, Pitampura (Madhuban Chowk), Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Pulbangash, Nabi Karim, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Indraprastha, Delhi Gate, New Delhi and Inderlok.

Among these, Central Secretariat, Azadpur, New Delhi and Inderlok will become triple interchange stations, further boosting network integration. Currently, the Pink and Blue Lines have the highest number of interchange stations at 12 each. Following upcoming expansions, the Pink Line will have 15 interchange stations and the Blue Line 14, according to DMRC data.

At present, the Pink Line (Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar), spanning 59.24 km, is the longest operational corridor. With its Phase IV extension from Majlis Park to Maujpur expected to open in the coming months, its total length will increase to nearly 72km. Even then, the Magenta Line will overtake it, stretching close to 89km with a total of 65 stations.

The Magenta Line will also have the highest number of underground stations in the network. “The extensive interchange facilities are expected to reduce travel time, decongest major corridors and provide seamless, end-to-end connectivity across the city,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

He added that the corridor also features two major engineering landmarks: Haiderpur Badli Mor, the highest elevated Metro station at approximately 28.36 metres, and Hauz Khas, the deepest underground station at around 29 metres — underscoring the line’s engineering achievements.