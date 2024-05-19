 ₹8,889 cr seized so far during polls: ECI | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
8,889 cr seized so far during polls: ECI

ByHT Correspondent
May 19, 2024 11:22 AM IST

New Delhi: Central agencies have so far seized Rs.8,889.74 crore during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India said in a statement on Saturday.

Election Commission of India (File Photo)
Election Commission of India (File Photo)

According to the election commission, drugs worth Rs.3,958.85 crore, or 45%, accounted for the maximum seizures. Three seizures by Anti-Terrorism Squad Gujarat, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Coast Guard accounted for the seizure of drugs worth Rs.892 crore, the election commission said. In April Noida police seized drugs worth Rs.150 crore.

“Election Commission’s determined and concerted assault on money power and inducements in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections has resulted in staggering seizures worth 8889 crores by the agencies. Enhanced vigil against inducements including drugs and psychotropic substances has resulted in big seizure actions and continuous surge. Drug seizures have been maximum,” the poll body said in a statement.

The seizures included drugs worth Rs.3,958.85 crore, followed by freebies and other items worth Rs.2,006.56 crore (22%), precious metals worth Rs.1260.33 crore (14%), cash worth Rs.849.15 crore (9.6%), and 53.97 million litres of liquor worth Rs.814.85 crore (9%), the election commission said.

“The seizure of drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies, cash influences elections in varying degrees, some flowing directly as inducement while others through reduced level of circulation of money. This, thereby, adversely impacts linkages of proceeds of illegal activities to political campaigns,” the ECI said.

The poll body said that states and Union Territories that used to be transit zones for narcotics and psychotropic substances are now becoming consumption territories. Gujarat saw the highest value of seizures at Rs.1,461.73 crore where a bulk of it, Rs.1,187,80 crore, came from the seizure of drugs followed by Rajasthan which saw seizures worth 1,133.82 crore.

Karnataka saw the highest amount of seizure of alcohol with 14.73 million litres of liquor worth Rs.175.36 crore seized. Telangana saw the highest amount of cash seized at Rs.114.41 crore while Delhi saw the highest amount of precious metals seized at Rs.195.01 crore, said the election commission. Rajasthan had the highest number of freebies and other items at Rs.756.77 crore.

