Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 89% administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Karnataka: Minister
india news

89% administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Karnataka: Minister

Karnataka has achieved Covid-19 vaccination coverage of 89 per cent in the first dose and 48 per cent in the second, health minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday as he urged the people to take both shots and not let their guard down
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar (ANI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:47 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Karnataka has achieved Covid-19 vaccination coverage of 89 per cent in the first dose and 48 per cent in the second, health minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday as he urged the people to take both shots and not let their guard down.

“People should not neglect to take a second dose within the prescribed time as both the doses are necessary to get maximum protection against the virus. We must not let our guard down until the pandemic is completely eradicated,” he said.

Stating that the union government would soon start supplying vaccines for children, he said, “We will provide vaccination to children based on priority as we have already identified kids with vulnerabilities, through the Arogya Nandana program.” The state has already administered about 6.75 crore vaccine doses and the entire process has now been we streamlined, the minister added.

The Minister was speaking at the 125th anniversary celebration of Minto Eye Hospital here.

He said there is a need to create more awareness about Eye Donation and make it a people’s movement.

RELATED STORIES

State reports 293 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Karnataka logged 293 fresh Covid cases and four deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,90,528 and the toll to 38,122. The day also saw 323 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,44,422, a health department bulletin said.

Out of 293 new cases reported on Tuesday, 187 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 106 discharges and two deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,955.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.36 per cent.

Out of the four deaths reported on Tuesday, two were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada followed Bengaluru Urban in number of cases with 21, followed by Mysuru 18, Kolar 12, Hassan 10, while the rest were scattered in other areas.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total 12,53,177, followed by Mysuru 1,79,330 and Tumakuru 1,20,903.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,30,380, followed by Mysuru 1,76,725 and Tumakuru 1,19,616.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka CM announces 10 cr for Kannada Bhavan in Goa

Karnataka BJP plans Jan Swaraj Yatra from next week

Victim's age in rape-and-murder cases not enough for death penalty: SC

Karnataka HC extends relief to owners of Dream11 app in ‘violation’ of police act case
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP