8th Central Pay Commission to visit Mumbai on October 22-23; set to meet stakeholders

The Eighth Central Pay Commission, constituted under the ministry of finance, announced on Monday that it would visit Mumbai in October. The 8th CPC invited interested stakeholders to interact with the Commission in the financial capital.

The 8th CPC said it will visit Mumbai on October 22 and 23. (Bloomberg)

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In a notice dated September 21, 2026, the 8th CPC said it will visit Mumbai on October 22 and 23. During this time, the CPC is expected to interact with stakeholders, including organisations and institutions, as well as associations and unions representing central government employees.

Announcing the visit, which will take place after Dussehra, the 8th CPC said that those organisations, unions and associations interested in interacting with the Commission in Mumbai may do so by submitting their request for an appointment through the subscribed procedure.

In its notice, the CPC clarified that appointment requests must be submitted on or before October 10, along with the 'Unique memo ID' generated after the memorandum is submitted.

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This means that only those who apply by October 10 will be eligible to meet with the 8th CPC.

Once all the requests are processed, the venue and detailed schedule of interactions will be intimated to the selected attendees.

The 8th CPC has visited several states across the country before Mumbai. This month, the Commission visited Chennai on September 7 and 8, Puducherry on September 9, and Chandigarh from September 16 to 18.

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Additionally, before Mumbai, the Pay Commission will visit Bengaluru on October 7 and 8.

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How to apply for the Mumbai CPC meet?

A form link has been attached to the 8th CPC notice regarding its Mumbai visit. Once you click the link, you will be redirected to the form.

Here are the details required for the form:

Memo number

Category (whether an institution/union/organisation)

Name of the union/ministry/organisation

Level of representation (National/state/regional)

Total number of members in association/union

Registration number of association/union/federation

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Then, details of up to two representatives are sought in the form.

Name

Designation

Belongs to which level of government (Central/State/regional/local)

Department

Name of Ministry/Union Territory

Attached/Subordinate offices

Service/Cadre

Email ID

Primary mobile number

Alternate mobile number

When will the 8th CPC recommendations be implemented?

According to the terms of reference (ToR) on the official website, the 8th CPC, which includes Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, Member Prof Pulak Ghosh, and Member-Secretary Pankaj Jain, will make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution.

The 8th CPC was constituted on November 3, 2025, which means its deadline for submitting recommendations is around May 2027.

Based on earlier rollouts of CPC recommendations, implementation of the 8th CPC's recommendations may take place within two years -- by 2029 or 2030.