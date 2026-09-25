8th Pay Commission: 25 FAQs on salary, pension, fitment factor and key dates

The 8th Pay Commission is the next big salary and pension review for central government employees.

The 8th Pay Commission is reviewing salaries, allowances and pensions of central government employees and pensioners (AI generated Representational Image )

The previous one was the 7th Pay Commission, whose recommendations took effect in 2016. The Commission for the 8th pay was formally constituted via a notification on November 3 last year and was given 18 months to submit its recommendations. Its chairperson is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Prof. Pulak Ghosh as part-time member and Pankaj Jain as member-secretary.

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The Commission is now in the consultation stage, with central government employees and pensioners waiting for clarity on some of the biggest questions around their future salaries, pensions and allowances. With discussions continuing across states, questions around the fitment factor, minimum basic pay, pension revision, dearness allowance (DA) and implementation date remain at the centre of attention. Here are some of the key questions -

What is the 8th Pay Commission?

It is a temporary panel set up by the Centre to examine and recommend changes to the pay, allowances, pensions and other service conditions of central government employees and pensioners.

When will the report be submitted?

The Commission has been given 18 months from its constitution to submit its report, putting the deadline around May 2027. However, the exact date on which revised salaries will actually be paid will depend on the government's decision after receiving the recommendations.

What is the fitment factor?

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{{^usCountry}} The fitment factor is the multiplier used in the process of revising basic pay. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the factor was 2.57. For the 8th Pay Commission, no final factor has been announced yet. Various employee and pensioner groups have submitted their own demands, including figures above 3.5. Could the minimum basic salary increase? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fitment factor is the multiplier used in the process of revising basic pay. Under the 7th Pay Commission, the factor was 2.57. For the 8th Pay Commission, no final factor has been announced yet. Various employee and pensioner groups have submitted their own demands, including figures above 3.5. Could the minimum basic salary increase? {{/usCountry}}

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The current minimum basic pay under the 7th Pay Commission is ₹18,000. A higher fitment factor could raise the revised basic pay, but there is currently no government-approved figure for the new minimum. Any calculations circulating online should therefore be treated as projections, not confirmed salary figures.

Will pensions be revised?

Pension revision falls within the Commission's mandate. However, how existing pensioners will be treated will depend on the recommendations and the government's eventual decision. There is also ongoing discussion around representations seeking pension revision for people who retired before January 1, 2026.

Will DA be merged with basic pay?

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There is no final decision on a DA merger under the 8th Pay Commission yet. Similarly, claims about a particular future DA rate or salary increase should not be treated as official until announced by the government.

When could the recommendations take effect?

The government has not announced a final implementation date. The Centre's Terms of Reference noted that, following the usual 10-year cycle, the effect of the 8th Pay Commission would normally be expected from January 1, 2026. Whether recommendations are actually implemented from that date, and how arrears are handled, will depend on the government's final decision.

What is happening now?

The Commission is continuing consultations with employees, pensioners and other stakeholders. Its official schedule lists Bengaluru for October 7 and 8, and Mumbai for October 22 and 23 as upcoming consultations.

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Currently, biggest numbers are being discussed; particularly the fitment factor and revised minimum pay remain estimates, not final decisions. The clearer picture will emerge only after the Commission completes its consultations and submits its recommendations to the Centre.