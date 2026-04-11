8th Pay Commission recruitment 2026: Apply online for consultant posts, salary up to 1.8 lakh

The Central government has opened applications for consultant positions in the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. The roles are meant for professionals with experience in finance, human resources, law and related fields, and will be filled on a contractual basis through an online process.

The government will hire up to 20 consultants across three categories.(Representational Image/Pexel)

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This comes as the 8th Central Pay Commission begins taking shape to review salaries, allowances and pensions of central government employees.

8th Pay Commission consultant recruitment: Details

The government will hire up to 20 consultants across three categories, as per an official notification issued on April 10.

Senior consultant: 10 vacancies, 10+ years experience, age limit 45 years

Consultant: 5 vacancies, 6+ years experience, age limit 40 years

Consultant (young professional): 10 vacancies, 4+ years experience, age limit 32 years

The recruitment process will remain open until all positions are filled.

Salary for 8th Pay Commission consultants

Senior consultant

Full-time: ₹1,80,000

Part-time (12 days): ₹90,000

Part-time (6 days): ₹45,000

Consultant

Full-time: ₹1,20,000

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{{^usCountry}} Part-time (12 days): ₹60,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Part-time (12 days): ₹60,000 {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Part-time (6 days): ₹30,000 Young professional {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Part-time (6 days): ₹30,000 Young professional {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Full-time: ₹90,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Full-time: ₹90,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Part-time (12 days): ₹45,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Part-time (12 days): ₹45,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Part-time (6 days): ₹22,500 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Part-time (6 days): ₹22,500 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No additional benefits such as DA, accommodation, transport, medical reimbursement or government facilities will be provided. How to apply for 8th Pay Commission consultant posts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No additional benefits such as DA, accommodation, transport, medical reimbursement or government facilities will be provided. How to apply for 8th Pay Commission consultant posts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates can apply online through the official website of the 8th Central Pay Commission or directly via the application link. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates can apply online through the official website of the 8th Central Pay Commission or directly via the application link. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Visit the official application portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visit the official application portal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fill in personal, professional and employment details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fill in personal, professional and employment details. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sign the declaration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sign the declaration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Complete captcha verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Complete captcha verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Submit the form. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Submit the form. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No offline applications will be accepted. Eligibility criteria for 8th Pay Commission jobs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No offline applications will be accepted. Eligibility criteria for 8th Pay Commission jobs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Applicants must have one of the following qualifications: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applicants must have one of the following qualifications: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Master’s degree or MBA in Finance, Human Resource, Industrial Relations or related fields. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Master’s degree or MBA in Finance, Human Resource, Industrial Relations or related fields. {{/usCountry}}

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LL.B with enrolment in Bar Council/Bar Association and experience in legal research or service matters.

Mandatory skills:

Experience in Excel or spreadsheets.

Ability to prepare reports and presentations.

Candidates with experience in pay structure, compensation, or establishment matters will be given preference.

Role of a consultant

Selected consultants will analyse salaries, allowances and pensions, review pay structures, study data trends, conduct legal research, coordinate with ministries, and prepare reports. They will also examine policy inputs and help estimate fiscal impact, focusing on specialised, time-bound work rather than routine tasks.

What is 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Central Pay Commission has been set up to recommend changes in salary, allowances and pension structure for central government employees and pensioners.

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Its recommendations are expected to impact lakhs of employees and are closely tracked as they influence income, government expenditure and economic trends.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

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