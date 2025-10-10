Seoni , Nine policemen from Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district have been suspended for allegedly looting ₹1.45 crore of hawala money, being sent to Maharashtra, from a four-wheeler after assaulting its driver, an official said on Friday. 9 cops suspended for ‘looting’ ₹ 1.45 crore hawala money being sent from MP to Maharashtra

The alleged crime came to light after the driver and a businessman, who had sent the money, approached the police, prompting Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma to order a probe.

Seoni Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Mehta told PTI that during a checking operation on Wednesday night, the Bandol police station in-charge and the staff from the office of the SDOP intercepted a four-wheeler in the Siladehi forest.

The cops discovered a large amount of cash, which was being transported from Katni in MP to Jalna in Maharashtra. However, instead of seizing it, they beat up the driver, chased him away and tried to usurp it, he said.

The police team also did not keep their seniors informed about the hawala money. They got exposed after the businessman, who lost the money, reached the Kotwali police station on Thursday morning, he said.

As the serious allegations against the policemen reached higher-ups in Jabalpur and Bhopal, nine cops were suspended. It is also being claimed that there was over ₹2.96 crore in the vehicle.

The exact amount of money found in the vehicle will be clear after a probe, the official said.

The investigation into the incident has been assigned to Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Gupta, who arrived in Seoni on Thursday night.

The IG has sought a detailed report on the incident within three days, Seoni SP Mehta said.

IG Pramod Verma told PTI that action is also being taken against City Superintendent of Police Pooja Pandey, posted at the Seoni SDOP office, and a proposal has been sent to the police headquarters, Bhopal, for taking action against her.

The suspended cops have been identified as sub-inspector Arpit Bhairam, who is the Bandol station in-charge, head constables Makhan and Ravindra Uike, constables Jagdish Yadav, Yogendra Chaurasia, Ritesh , Neeraj Rajput, Kedar and Sadafal, the SP added.

