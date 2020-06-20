9 IFS officers reshuffled after death of 6 elephants in 11 days in Chhattisgarh

india

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 08:34 IST

The Chhattisgarh government transferred nine Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, including the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), on Friday following the death of six elephants in the last 11 days in the state.

Eight other officers were also transferred. The divisional forest officers (DFOs) of Balrampur and Dharamjaigarh, where the elephants died, were among them.

Six elephant deaths have been reported in the last 11 days in Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari and Raigarh districts.

“Some officers were shifted because of elephant deaths but a couple was routine reshuffle,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Atul Kumar Shukla, the principal chief conservator of forest or PCCF (wildlife), has been transferred as PCCF state research, training and climate change. He is a 1986 batch officer.

PV Narsingh Rao, an IFS officer of the 1987 batch, is now the PCCF (wildlife). Rao was the director of the Chhattisgarh State Forest Research and Training Institute in Raipur.

Two elephants were electrocuted in Dharamjaigarh under Raigarh and a calf died after getting stuck in a marshland in Dhamtari district.

Last week, carcasses of two tuskers were recovered from the Pratappur forest range in Surajpur district and another elephant was found dead in neighbouring Balrampur district.