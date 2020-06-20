e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 9 IFS officers reshuffled after death of 6 elephants in 11 days in Chhattisgarh

9 IFS officers reshuffled after death of 6 elephants in 11 days in Chhattisgarh

Six elephant deaths have been reported in the last 11 days in Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari and Raigarh districts.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 08:34 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Raipur
Two elephants were electrocuted in Dharamjaigarh under Raigarh and a calf died after getting stuck in a marshland in Dhamtari district.
Two elephants were electrocuted in Dharamjaigarh under Raigarh and a calf died after getting stuck in a marshland in Dhamtari district.(HT Photo)
         

The Chhattisgarh government transferred nine Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, including the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), on Friday following the death of six elephants in the last 11 days in the state.

Eight other officers were also transferred. The divisional forest officers (DFOs) of Balrampur and Dharamjaigarh, where the elephants died, were among them.

Six elephant deaths have been reported in the last 11 days in Surajpur, Balrampur, Dhamtari and Raigarh districts.

“Some officers were shifted because of elephant deaths but a couple was routine reshuffle,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Atul Kumar Shukla, the principal chief conservator of forest or PCCF (wildlife), has been transferred as PCCF state research, training and climate change. He is a 1986 batch officer.

PV Narsingh Rao, an IFS officer of the 1987 batch, is now the PCCF (wildlife). Rao was the director of the Chhattisgarh State Forest Research and Training Institute in Raipur.

Two elephants were electrocuted in Dharamjaigarh under Raigarh and a calf died after getting stuck in a marshland in Dhamtari district.

Last week, carcasses of two tuskers were recovered from the Pratappur forest range in Surajpur district and another elephant was found dead in neighbouring Balrampur district.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
PM Modi to launch mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today
PM Modi to launch mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today
At least five days’ institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi
At least five days’ institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 cases in Delhi
LIVE: Brazil tops 1 mn Covid-19 cases, experts say real number may be 7 times higher
LIVE: Brazil tops 1 mn Covid-19 cases, experts say real number may be 7 times higher
Petrol, diesel prices raised again; to cost Rs 78.88 and Rs 77.67 per litre in Delhi
Petrol, diesel prices raised again; to cost Rs 78.88 and Rs 77.67 per litre in Delhi
Delhi’s Covid-19 count crosses 50K, death toll breaches 2K-mark
Delhi’s Covid-19 count crosses 50K, death toll breaches 2K-mark
The way Sachin attacked Akhtar, Akram and me was amazing: Waqar
The way Sachin attacked Akhtar, Akram and me was amazing: Waqar
NDA gains Rajya Sabha ground, BJP bags 11 of 24 seats
NDA gains Rajya Sabha ground, BJP bags 11 of 24 seats
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In