95% of poll promises fulfilled, govt has shown way for progress: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday claimed that in the last three years of his regime his government had fulfilled 95% of the promises made in the party’s election manifesto.

Jagan was addressing the YSRCP plenary, being held for the first time after coming to power, at Guntur with an impressive turnout of party workers, delegates, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders.

Stating that the party had to cross several hurdles in its 11-year journey, the chief minister thanked the dedicated leaders and cadre who had given their sweat and blood for the party to achieve a landslide victory in 2019. “I salute the people of Andhra Pradesh and our cadres for reposing faith in the party,” he said.

Jagan reiterated that it was the blessing of the people which made the party and government work towards development, welfare, and social justice. “We have fulfilled 95% of promises on our manifesto without discrimination of caste, creed, and religion. Our government has shown the way for change, development, and prosperity for the state,” he said.

He said in the last three years, too, the state had to face several challenges, the biggest being the Covid-19 pandemic which had severely affected the state’s financial position. “Despite these challenges, the state government has done remarkably well in fulfilling the promises made to the people and implement the welfare schemes,” he said.

The chief minister said he was proud to claim that the YSRCP is a party that stands by its word. “We have proved that this is the way a government should address the needs of every section of the society, including farmers, fishermen, women, youth, weavers, labourers and minorities,” he said.

He also pointed out how his political rivals sought to run him down and create hurdles in the path of his journey.

“No matter how many stones were thrown at us, no matter how many accusations were made, we faced all of them. Despite many conspiracies and numerous attacks made against us, we did not lose heart and neither did our determination change,” he said.

Jagan claimed that during his regime, he had seen to it that looting and sharing of public money had stopped. “We have proved that power is not to exhibit pride but to serve people with responsibility,” he added.

On the first day of the plenary, the party adopted five resolutions on women empowerment, education, DBT schemes, health, administration-transparency.

