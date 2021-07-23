A $1.2 million deal, 20 lakh subscribers: Mumbai Police's new revelations about Raj Kundra's business

The Mumbai Police on Friday made some new revelations about the functioning of the porn racket which was allegedly being run by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband businessman Raj Kundra. Seeking an extension of his police custody, which was granted by the district court on Friday, Mumbai Police revealed some of the findings of its investigation.

Here are the latest findings of the police investigation:

> The Hotshots app, the paid porn-streaming app which is at the centre of the alleged racket, had 20 lakh subscribers.

> Earlier, the Mumbai Police revealed that from WhatsApp chats they have come to know that Kundra was planning to take Hotshots down last year before it was blacklisted by Google Play Store and Apple for its objectionable content. Now Police have revealed that Kundra had plans to sell 119 adult films to an individual for a sum of $1.2 million. This was an international deal. Police are yet to find out whether the deal was materialised.

> A South Africa-based sports betting firm transferred money into Kundra's bank account which has raised the suspicion whether the money earned from Hotshots was also being channelised to online sports betting.

> Mumbai Police informed the court on Friday that it wants to probe the transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes Bank account and the United Bank of Africa.

> Between August 2019 and November 2020, Hotshots earned a net profit of GBP 4,000 to 10,000 per month.

> After Mumbai Police began the investigation, the employees were asked to remove all data related to the Hotshots app.

> Actor Shilpa Shetty was also a director at Raj Kundra's firm for some time. Hence, a team of the investigating officers on Friday went to her residence and recorded her statement. Earlier, Mumbai police told that Shilpa Shetty prima facie had no link with Kundra's porn racket. During Friday's visit, Police seized a laptop from the residence, reports said.

Raj Kundra on Friday moved the high court against the order of police remand till July 27. In his plea, it was said that Hotshots' content was not pornographic as it did not deal with explicit sexual action. The content was vulgar like many online streaming platforms, his lawyer said. In the plea, his lawyer termed his arrest as illegal as he was not served a notice and was arrested on the pretext of interrogation.

