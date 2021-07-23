Mumbai Police record Shilpa Shetty's statement in Raj Kundra porn app case

A team of Mumbai Police, which is investigating the alleged porn racket case involving businessman Raj Kundra's Hotshots app, on Friday recorded Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's statement regarding the case, news agency ANI reported. On Friday, Kundra's police custody was extended till July 27, against which Raj Kundra has moved the high court. The police team visited the Juhu residence of the Bollywood actor to record her statement.

The investigation into a porn racket which began in February this year snowballed into a major controversy after Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 20. It has been alleged that in collaboration with a UK-based company, which is owned by Raj Kundra's brother-in-law, Raj was operating a paid, porn streaming platform. It has also been alleged that young women have been exploited by the racket on the promises of acting roles.

'No direct sexual act shown': Raj Kundra moves high court, says arrest over porn film allegation illegal

Several Bollywood personalities have given statements in favour and against the app.

Following Raj Kundra's arrest, joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe said on Tuesday that Shilpa Shetty did not have an active role in the operation of Hotshots. "We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we'll take appropriate action," Bharambe had said.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in connection with the case. It has been alleged that Kundra had an inkling of a possible investigation against him and was planning to wrap up the functioning of Hotshots and launch another streaming app. The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra said they have received emails alleging that Raj Kundra has been evading arrest by bribing Mumbai Police. Reports said he has paid ₹25 lakh to police officials as a bribe.

Raj Kundra, however, has not admitted to any wrongdoing and has moved the high court against his police remand till next Tuesday. His lawyers have said that the content of Hotshots are vulgar like many other streaming apps, but can't be classified as pornography as they don't deal with an explicit sexual act.

Since Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty did not make any official statement. She was off social media as well. On Friday, she posted a quote by American author James Thurber that read, "Do not look back in anger; or forward in fear but around in awareness. We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is. I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."