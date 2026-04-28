A bank visit with sister's skeleton: What's the story behind distressing visuals from Odisha's Keonjhar

Distressing visuals have gone viral of a man carrying his sister’s skeletal remains on his shoulders to a bank in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, reportedly in an attempt to withdraw money from her account — an act he says was driven by repeated refusals and mounting frustration.

The man, identified as Jeetu Munda, 50, from Dianali village, had been trying to withdraw ₹ 20,000 from the account of his elder sister(Representative Image/Unsplash)

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The incident took place on April 27 at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in Patana block.

The man, identified as Jeetu Munda, 50, from Dianali village, had been trying to withdraw ₹20,000 from the account of his elder sister, Kalra Munda 56, who died on January 26 of this year.

Jeetu’s sister had moved back to her parental home after the deaths of her husband and only son, HT earlier reported. She had opened a savings account at the local branch and regularly deposited money into it before passing away about two months ago. Following her death, the family performed her last rites and buried her near their home in Dianali village.

Man on why he carried the skeletal remains to bank

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{{^usCountry}} In the weeks after, Jeetu approached the bank with her passbook to withdraw money from the account. Explaining why he carried his sister’s skeletal remains, he said he had tried to inform bank officials of her death, but they insisted that she be brought to the branch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the weeks after, Jeetu approached the bank with her passbook to withdraw money from the account. Explaining why he carried his sister’s skeletal remains, he said he had tried to inform bank officials of her death, but they insisted that she be brought to the branch. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I have run several times to the bank, and the people there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw money deposited in her name. Though I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank. Therefore, out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death," an illiterate Jeetu Munda told reporters. (Viewer warning: Visuals may be disturbing for some) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have run several times to the bank, and the people there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw money deposited in her name. Though I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank. Therefore, out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death," an illiterate Jeetu Munda told reporters. (Viewer warning: Visuals may be disturbing for some) {{/usCountry}}

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Odisha minister on ‘action’ against bank officials

Reacting strongly, Odisha minister Suresh Pujari said, “I have talked to the administration regarding this. Action needs to be taken against the bank employees for this inhuman approach. I will instruct the senior officials at the bank to not treat this as an isolated case and punish the accused,” he said.

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“The death certificate of the person wasn't enough for the bank employees which compelled the man to dig out his dead sister's remains. Such an incident has never happened in India. The government has taken serious note of the conduct of the bank employees and will take up the matter at the appropriate level to ensure that the accused are punished,” Pujari added.

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Also Read | 'They said bring account holder': Odisha man takes dead sister's skeleton to bank to withdraw money

According to Sub-Collector Uma Shankar Dalai, the man was unaware of the required legal procedures and acted out of frustration. Officials noted that he is not a Class-I legal heir, which is why the bank had sought documents he could not provide, ANI reported.

Patana Police Station Inspector-in-charge Kiran Prasad Sahu, who reached the bank after receiving information, said, "Jeetu is an illiterate tribal man. He does not know what the legal heir or nominee is. The bank officials have failed to make him understand the procedure to withdraw money from the dead person's account", according to a PTI report.

Police assures man of further help

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Following the incident, police assured Jeetu Munda that they would help facilitate the withdrawal process. The skeletal remains were later reburied at the graveyard in the presence of police.

Meanwhile, local Block Development Officer Manas Dandpat said no one had approached his office regarding legal heir certification. "Today only, I came to know about it. We will see what can be done to resolve the issue," he said.

Bank sources indicated that the nominee listed in Kalra Munda’s account had also passed away, leaving Jeetu Munda as the sole claimant to the funds. The local administration has now directed bank officials to ensure that he receives the money as per rules at the earliest.

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