A week on, police still on lookout for body in suspected hate crime

Days after the murder of an 18-year-old man came to the fore in the state, the police officials are still on the lookout for the body, an official in the know of the matter said on Friday.

The man, identified as S Sivakumar, is suspected to have been murdered on October 7 over his relationship with a 16-year-old girl, said police.“The girl’s parents, who hail from Bholakpur area, have confessed to the murder. They are in the custody of the Patancheru police in Telangana’s Sangareddy district,” Gandhinagar police inspector N Mohan Rao said.

“The accused have told the local police in Patancheru that they had dumped the man’s body in a nala near the Lower Tank Bund road. We have been searching for the body for the last two days but are unable to trace it due to water flow because of rains,” Rao said.

On October 9, the Patancheru police had registered a missing case based on the complaint of Sivakumar’s parents, Balaswamy and Baleshwaramma of Koderu village in Nagarkurnool district, police said.

The duo are working as daily wage labourers at Patancheru.

“Once the body is traced, a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code will be registered,” Rao said.

Patancheru inspector of police N Venugopal Reddy said, “Sivakumar who belonged to OBC community had fallen in love with the Class 12 girl , who is from a different caste. The girl’s father came to know about them through her mobile phone messages, after which he warned Sivakumar against continuing the affair. When the boy continued to be in touch with her, the father decided to eliminate her,” Reddy said.

The boy went missing on October 7 night, police sad. His parents waited for a day and lodged a complaint first with Bollarum police where the boy used to work in a local factory. However, the case was later transferred to Patancheru police on Wednesday, since the victim was from that area, police said.

The boy’s parents suspected the hand of the girl’s family members in the missing of Sivakumar, after which the police took them into custody and upon interrogation, they confessed to the crime, said the police official.

“During the interrogation, it was revealed that the girl’s parents forced her to call up Sivakumar and asked him to come to Ameerpet on October 7 to talk about their wedding. When he went there, the girl’s parents with help of her uncle, took him into an isolated place, where they strangulated him to death. Later, they took the body to the Hussainsagar nala near Lower Tank Bund and dumped it into the flowing water,” the inspector said.

