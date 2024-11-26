Aadhaar card free update deadline nears: Step-by-step guide to make changes

With the deadline for free Aadhaar updates approaching on December 14, 2024, the UIDAI is urging those who received their cards over 10 years ago to update their details. However, updating is recommended, it is not mandatory. UIDAI urges Aadhaar updates before the December 14 deadline, optional for cards older than 10 years. (Picture for representation)

To prevent fake identities, Aadhaar assigns a unique number to each person, linked to their biometric data, making duplication impossible. Although updating is optional, it helps improve services, ensures accurate authentication and simplifies daily life.

Is your Aadhar updated?

Aadhaar is a vital identification document for every Indian citizen due to its reliability, legal compliance, and ease of access.

It is important to update your Aadhaar if you move to a new address or if the details on the current card are incorrect. The update process is simple and can be done using valid address proof or an Address Validation Letter for those without proof.

Aadhaar updates are free of charge until December 14, 2024. However, after the deadline, submitting documents for any update at an Aadhaar center will incur a fee of ₹50.

Step-by-step guide to updating your Aadhaar online

Visit the myAadhaar portal and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, then click on ‘send OTP’.

After entering the OTP, click ‘login’ and then click on the ‘document update’ button.

Read the guidelines and click ‘next’.

Check the detail verification box and click ‘next’.

Upload required documents like proof of identity and proof of address.

Click ‘submit’. A service request number (SRN) will be sent to your email to track the update status.

What are Aadhaar regulations?



Residents who received their Aadhaar cards over a decade ago are being urged to update their details, according to a 2022 PIB release. UIDAI has previously encouraged people to keep their Aadhaar documents updated, and the latest gazette notification further clarifies that Aadhaar holders can update their details every 10 years.

“Keeping your Aadhaar documents updated ensures ease of living, better service delivery, and accurate authentication,” said UIDAI.

This initiative aligns with the Aadhaar enrolment and update regulations of 2016, which allow residents to update their information once every 10 years by submitting proof of identity and address.

UIDAI also announced on social media that Aadhaar holders can avail of a free document upload service until December 14, 2024, through the myAadhaar portal.