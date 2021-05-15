Aadhaar not mandatory for any Covid-related service, clarifies UIDAI

Aadhaar card is not mandatory for any Covid-related service, the Unique Identification Authority of India clarified on Saturday amid misleading reports that claimes that the Aadhaar card is mandatory for vaccines and hospitalisation.

“If one does not have Aadhaar or if Aadhaar online verification is not successful due to some reason, the concerned agency or department has to provide the service as per Section 7 of Aadhaar Act, 2016 and the Cabinet Secretariat OM dated 19th Dec 2017,” the UIDAI said issuing a statement.

Aadhaar card is one of the photo-identity cards required for vaccine registration. But there are several other documents that can be used if one does not have an Aadhaar card. PAN card, driving licence, government's health insurance card, pension document are also considered valid for vaccine registration.

The health ministry has also come up with an SOP on the vaccination of those who may not have any prescribed identity cards including the Aadhaar card.

Issuing a statement, the UIDAI said Aadhar should not be misused as an excuse for the denial of any essential service. "There is a well-established exception handling mechanism (EHM) for Aadhaar and it should be followed to ensure delivery of benefits and services in the absence of Aadhaar. If a resident does not possess Aadhaar for some of the other reason, s/he must not be denied essential services as per Aadhaar Act," the statement said.

The order is just a reiteration of UIDAI's existing regulations. In a circular dated October 24, 2017, the authorities said that benefits or services should not be denied for want of Aadhaar. In Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, it is mentioned that until a person is assigned an Aadhaar number, he/she cannot be denied ration or pension or such other entitlements for want of Aadhaar and the concerned department should verify the identity of the person using alternate means of identification as per the relevant notification.