Download Aadhaar card online in 10 easy steps. Here's a complete guide

The Aadhaar card can be downloaded by any valid citizen of India easily from the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). To download an Aadhaar card online, a person will any one of the following: the registered Aadhaar Number, the Enrolment ID (EID), or the Virtual ID (VID). Downloading the e-Aadhaar online, i.e. an electronic copy of the Aadhaar card can be done in ten simple steps with the help of either of these credentials.

What is Aadhaar?

The Aadhaar card provides the 12-digit unique identity number to an Indian citizen, which can then be used to avail public benefits provided by the Government of India.

For the purpose of overseeing this Aadhaar process, the central government in 2009 set up the UIDAI, a statutory authority under the Union ministry of electronics and information technology.

Is e-Aadhaar different from a physical copy of the Aadhaar card?

Downloading the Aadhaar card online will provide an individual with the 'e-Aadhaar', a password-protected PDF copy of the Aadhaar, digitally signed by the competent authority of UIDAI. According to the government, this e-Aadhaar is just as valid as the physical copy of Aadhaar for all purposes.

A 'Masked Aadhaar' can also be downloaded online from the government portal. The masked Aadhaar gives an individual the option to mask or hide their Aadhaar number in the downloaded e-Aadhaar copy for privacy purposes.

How to download Aadhaar card online using Aadhaar number?

Download the UIDAI Aadhaar card online using your Aadhaar number with these 10 simple steps:

1. Visit the official UIDAI website for Aadhaar: https://uidai.gov.in

2. Once you arrive at the homepage, find the 'Get Aadhaar' option. It should be right there at the top. Click on it.

3. On the next page, click on the 'Download Aadhaar' option. It should be the fourth option from the top. Alternatively, you can click here to directly arrive at the desired page.

4. Next, you will be given a choice to enter either the Aadhaar number, the Enrolment ID (EID), or the Virtual ID (VID). Since we are presently showcasing the Aadhaar Number option, we will proceed with that.

5. The Aadhaar number is a 12-digit unique identifier (UID) that is divided in the following format: 1234/1234/1234, where the digits vary from user to user. You will find the Aadhaar number on the physical copy of your Aadhaar card. Enter the digits.

6. Check the 'I want a masked Aadhaar' option only if you want an e-Aadhaar copy where the Aadhaar number remains masked. Else, keep it unchecked.

7. Verify the image captcha in the blank space carefully, and click on the 'Send OTP' option. The portal will send a one-time password (OTP) to your registered mobile number.

8. Once you receive the OTP on your registered mobile number, enter the password carefully after clicking on the 'Enter a TOTP' option on the page.

9. Complete the survey and click on "Verify and Download" to download your electronic copy of the Aadhaar card online.

10. Save the PDF copy carefully on your hard drive and produce it whenever required to avail public benefits.

How to download Aadhaar card online using Enrolment ID (EID)?

Download the UIDAI Aadhaar card online using your Enrolment number (EID) with these simple steps:

1. Repeat steps 1 to 3 as narrated above.

2. When you are given a choice, proceed with the 'Enrolment ID (EID)' option.

3. Enter the 14-digit enrolment number and the 14-digit date-time stamp printed on the enrolment slip.

4. Enter your full name and the pin code of your registered address.

5. Follow steps 6 to 10 as given above to download your electronic copy of the Aadhaar card online.

How to download Aadhaar card online using Virtual ID (VID)?

Although a relatively new option, you can easily download the UIDAI Aadhaar card online using your Virtual ID (VID) with these simple steps:

1. Repeat steps 1 to 3 from the first guide as usual.

2. When you are given a choice, proceed with the 'Virtual ID (VID)' option.

3. Enter the 16-digit virtual identification number.

4. Enter your full name and the pin code of your registered address.

5. Follow steps 6 to 10 from the first guide to download your electronic copy of the Aadhaar card online.