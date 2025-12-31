Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline today: Here's how to avoid PAN card becoming inoperative

Holders risk their PAN cards becoming inoperative if they fail to link them with their Aadhaar cards by Wednesday (December 31, 2025). The Income Tax Department urged holders to complete the mandatory PAN and Aadhaar card linking process. (File photo)

With deadline few hours away, the Income Tax Department urged holders to complete the mandatory PAN and Aadhaar card linking process, warning that those who do not do so within the stipulated timeline will be unable to use their PAN for key financial and tax-related transactions.

Taxpayers who have not linked their PAN and Aadhaar so far will need to pay a late fee of ₹1,000 before they are allowed to proceed for the linking process.

PAN holders who obtained their PAN card after October 1, 2024 using an Aadhaar enrolment ID are exempt from the penalty and can complete the process free of charge till the December 31, 2025 deadline.

Here are the steps to complete this process to link their Aadhaar Card with PAN Card:

• Taxpayers can visit the income tax e-filing portal and log in with their credentials.

• After logging in, users can go to the profile section and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

• They can enter their PAN and Aadhaar numbers and select ‘continue to pay through e-pay tax’.

• Following this, they can choose the relevant assessment year and select the type of payment as ‘Other Receipts’.

• The applicable amount will already be pre-filled, users can select ‘Continue’.

• A challan will be generated, after which users can elect the payment mode and pay via the redirected bank website.

• After payment, linking PAN with Aadhaar can be done on the e-filing portal.

Following the completion of the above process, users can also check the linking status by visiting the income tax e-filing portal and clicking on ‘Link Aadhaar status’. They can enter their PAN and Aadhaar details, submit their information, after which the status will be displayed.