Aadhaar-PAN link ends today: How to check your status before it’s too late

The deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN ends today, December 31, 2025. The government has asked taxpayers to confirm the link before the cut-off to avoid issues with tax and financial services. From tomorrow, an unlinked PAN may become invalid. This can affect filing income tax returns, receiving refunds, and completing banking or investment transactions. Aadhaar-PAN linking is ending today. Here’s how you can check the status and link.

Taxpayers can check their Aadhaar–PAN link status through the Income Tax e-filing website or by sending an SMS. The process does not require much time and helps confirm whether further action is needed.

What You Need to Check the Link Status

PAN number Aadhaar number Mobile number linked with Aadhaar

Check Status Without Logging In

Open a web browser and visit the Income Tax e-filing website.

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

Select the option to view the Aadhaar–PAN link status.

You may see one of these results:

A message confirming that PAN is linked with Aadhaar. A message stating that the linking request is under verification with UIDAI. A message showing that PAN is not linked, along with an option to link it.

Check the Status After Logging In

Visit the Income Tax e-filing website and log in using your credentials.

Go to the Dashboard and select “Link Aadhaar Status,” or open “My Profile” and choose the same option.

After logging in:

If linked, the Aadhaar number appears on the screen.

If not linked, the portal shows the option to link Aadhaar.

If UIDAI verification is pending, the portal asks you to check later.

Check Status via SMS

Open the messaging app on your phone. Type: UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar number> <10-digit PAN number> Send the message to 567678 or 56161.

The reply will confirm whether Aadhaar is linked with PAN or not.

Taxpayers who find that their Aadhaar and PAN are not linked should complete the process today to avoid disruption in tax-related and financial activities.