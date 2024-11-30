AAP alleges conspiracy to ‘burn Arvind Kejriwal alive’, BJP retorts with ‘drama’ charge

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal, after a man threw liquid at the former Delhi chief minister during a campaign in Savitri Nagar area of Delhi.



Rejecting Aam Aadmi Party's allegations of involvement in the incident, the BJP called it a “drama”.



“I have been saying since day 1 that Arvind Kejriwal will get himself slapped and get things thrown at him... As per the information, it was just water and the person is their local worker. He has been caught in an intoxicated state,” Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva told ANI. Former Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal reacts after a man splashed some liquid on the former during his 'padyatra', in New Delhi,(PTI)

“This is a political drama. This is disappointment and hopelessness... Nothing is working now so they are making such cliche moves... Police should take action against whoever is caught. The investigation will reveal that he is a worker of the Aam Aadmi Party,” the BJP leader added.



BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa too echoed the same view. “As soon as elections come, Arvind Kejriwal's drama begins. Sometimes, he gets hit on face, while sometimes someone throws ink on him, but he will blame the BJP for this. Today, he was in Malviya Nagar without permission when a bus marshal threw water on him. Arvind Kejriwal should stop all this,” he said.



“Arvind Kejriwal should reveal what kind of new game is he playing now. We urge Delhi Police to take strict actions against whosoever has done this, so that the truth can be revealed,” BJP spokesperson Praveen Shaankar Kapoor was quoted by PTI as saying.

‘Conspiracy to burn Kejriwal alive’, alleges AAP

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the attacker wanted to “burn Kejriwal alive”.



“A man threw spirit on him (Kejriwal). We could smell it. And there was an attempt to burn him (Kejriwal) alive. The man was carrying spirit in one hand and a matchbox in the other hand. He threw spirit that fell on Kejriwal and me... but he could not start the fire. Our alert volunteers and the public caught him,” the AAP leader claimed.



Delhi Police detained a bus marshal for throwing a liquid, which the police said was water on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief during his padyatra (walk on foot) in Greater Kailash.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)

