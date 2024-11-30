Man throws liquid at Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi's Greater Kailash, held| Video

High drama ensued in Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Saturday where security personnel overpowered a man who threw a liquid at former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during his campaign.



Video shared by news agency PTI showed a man trying to grab the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor before the security personnel acted swiftly. Kejriwal was seen wiping his face after the liquid was thrown at him.



The Aam Aadmi Party blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the attack on Kejriwal.



“Shoot-outs and gang-wars are regularly happening in Delhi, and protection money is being asked (from people). A gym owner was killed outside his gym in Greater Kailash, while a person was stabbed to death in Panchsheel Park. Meanwhile, regular attacks are being carried out on Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP-led central government has completely failed,” Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told PTI. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal moments before a man allegedly tried to throw a liquid at him in the capital's Greater Kailash area.(PTI/X)

“BJP leaders carry our rallies in all states, they are never attacked... There are continuous attacks on Arvind Kejriwal... BJP attacked him in Nangloi. He was attacked in Chhatarpur... The law and order in Delhi have collapsed and the central government and the Home Minister are not doing anything,” Bharadwaj was quoted by ANI as saying.



The man, believed to be a resident of the same locality, was taken to the local police station, an officer said.



“If a former CM is not safe in the capital, where will the common man go? Delhi is facing a complete law and order breakdown under BJP’s rule,” the Aam Aadmi Party said.

AAP alleged Kejriwal attacked in Vikaspuri

Last month, AAP alleged that Kejriwal was attacked during his 'padyatra' in the capital's Vikaspuri area on October 25.

“The people of Delhi have seen how low the BJP's dirty politics can stoop to. Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by BJP goons during his Vikaspuri padyatra. BJP knows that it cannot defeat AAP and Arvind Kejriwal in elections, that is why they have resorted to such dirty politics and want to kill Arvind Kejriwal," chief minister Atishi said.



