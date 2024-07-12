AAP hails SC’s Kejriwal bail order as ‘victory of truth’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order granting interim bail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, calling it the victory of truth even as he will remain in jail in the separate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case in the excise policy matter. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (REUTERS)

AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak called the order historic and said the Supreme Court has demolished the so-called liquor scam by granting the bail. “Now the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] should close the case and not waste the time of the people. The BJP puts Opposition leaders in jail when it fails to defeat them in the elections.”

Delhi minister Atishi said the judgement makes it clear that the investigation into the “fake excise” scam is just a conspiracy of the BJP. She maintained Kejriwal was arrested without evidence. “When the Rouse Avenue [trial] court gave bail to Arvind Kejriwal, it made it clear that the ED does not have any evidence against Kejriwal and that the ED is working with a bias against him. The Supreme Court has put its stamp on the Rouse Avenue court verdict.”

Atishi said the BJP arrested Kejriwal through the CBI so that he can be kept in jail. “The interim bail makes it clear that Kejriwal is standing with truth and will continue to do so.”

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Modi, for how long will you keep the truth imprisoned by filing false cases? The whole country is watching your dictatorship. Be it...the Supreme Court, everyone believes that Kejriwal has been falsely implicated by ED. The decision of the Supreme Court is the victory of truth. Down with dictatorship,” Sanjay Singh said in a post on X.

ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in its money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The Supreme Court granted interim bail to him on May 10 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

The trial court granted Kejriwal bail on June 20 before the high court stayed it. The CBI arrested Kejriwal on June 26 at the Rouse Avenue Court complex.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the interim bail does not mean that Kejriwal has been absolved of corruption. “. The matter is still under the consideration of the court,” said Sachdeva. BJP lawmaker Vijender Gupta said AAP is celebrating as if Kejriwal has been absolved. “Even in [murder cases], the accused get bail….”