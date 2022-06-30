AAP names 6,098 new office bearers in Gujarat overhaul ahead of December elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat on Thursday announced a jumbo list of 6,098 office bearers as part of the state unit’s overhaul ahead of the state elections in Gujarat this year.

AAP’s Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak, put out the list of new office bearers on Twitter.

“Today again with the blessing of Lord Jagannath, 6,098 new office bearers have been appointed for the coming political battle of Gujarat. They have been given responsibility at the state level, at the Lok Sabha level and also at the assembly level in the organisation,” according to a media statement by AAP.

In this new list, 148 people have been given roles at the state level, 53 at the Lok Sabha level, 1,509 at the district committee and 4,488 at the assembly level, it said.

On June 8, the party dissolved its Gujarat unit except for the post of state president Gopal Italia, declaring that the move was part of its new strategy ahead of the state assembly polls in December. On June 12, the party issued the first list of 850 office bearers.

“The Aam Aadmi Party believes that this new organization of Gujarat will make the Aam Aadmi Party victorious in the coming elections. We will soon release the third list in the ongoing work of organisation building. On behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party, I would like to extend my best wishes to all the comrades who have been given responsibility in the new organisation and hope that a government of people’s participation will be formed in time under their leadership and the voice of the people will reach the assembly,” Manoj Sorathia, the Gujarat unit’s general secretary said.