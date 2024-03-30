 AAP questions TDP's move to field excise policy case witness' father in LS polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

AAP questions TDP's move to field excise policy case witness' father in LS polls

ByHT News Desk
Mar 30, 2024 01:17 PM IST

TDP, a BJP ally, has fielded Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole Lok Sabha seat. He and his son had switched to TDP from the YSR Congress last year.

New Delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday questioned BJP ally TDP's move to field the father of Raghav Manguta Reddy -- who turned approver in the Delhi liquor policy case -- as its Lok Sabha candidate. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party will campaign for a man who is a key witness against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj(PTI)
Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj(PTI)

"We told you about Sharat Reddy’s relation with the BJP. He donated money to the BJP after being arrested in a money laundering case. Today, we are talking about ex-YSRCP MP Magunta Reddy and his son Raghav Manguta Reddy. Yesterday, the NDA member TDP nominated him (Magunta Reddy) as its candidate for Lok Sabha elections. This means PM Modi and the entire BJP will now garner votes for someone who is the key witness against (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

TDP, a BJP ally, has fielded Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole Lok Sabha seat. He and his son had switched to TDP from the YSR Congress last year.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy is a four-time MP from Ongole. His name surfaced in the liquor policy case. His son is an approver in the excise policy case.

Also read: Excise policy case: AAP leader Kailash Gahlot joins ED probe after summons

Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Enforcement Directorate's custody in the liquor policy case, named the man during his submissions before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday,

According to a PTI report, Kejriwal said his office gave the then YSRCP MP an appointment to meet after 10 days.

"He came over and said I want to open my family's charitable trust in Delhi. I told him that land does not come under us, it comes under the Lieutenant Governor (LG)," the Delhi CM said in court.

He said later ED rated their premises and his son was arrested.

Also read: NDA ally TDP fields ex-YSRCP MP Magunta Reddy from Ongole. Who is he?

"When the son remains arrested for five months, the father changes his statement. He changed his statement on July 16, 2023, and his son was released on July 18. Mission accomplished. That means the only mission of the ED was to get me trapped," the AAP leader said.

According to Kejriwal, Magunta Srinivas Reddy gave three statements to the agency but only one was considered.

"Why the only statement that is against Kejriwal has been included in the 25,000 pages of ED report and the other two statements were not considered?All the three statements should have been brought to the notice of the court, so that it could decide the truth in the case," Kejriwal added.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate earlier this month in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia had also been arrested over similar charges.

On Saturday, Kailash Gehlot appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in the case.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / AAP questions TDP's move to field excise policy case witness' father in LS polls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On