Difficult to attend future Opp meet unless Congress denounces Delhi ordinance: AAP

After the Opposition parties meeting in Bihar, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said it will be difficult for the party to attend future meetings of opposition parties where Congress is present as it slammed the latter for not denouncing the ‘Delhi Ordinance’.

Over the past month, Kejriwal has met several Opposition leaders to garner support against the ordinance. (PTI photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ordinance promulgated by the central government on May 19 effectively nullified a May 11 Supreme Court constitutional bench judgement that the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government (except those related to land, police and public order) will be with the elected government of Delhi.

Over the past month, Kejriwal has met several Opposition leaders to garner support against the ordinance.

His campaigns are also aimed at halting any move by the Centre to turn its ordinance into a full-fledged law in Parliament, particularly in the Rajya Sabha.

Calling the ordinance, a ‘Black Ordinance’, the AAP said, “Congress’ silence raises suspicions about its real intentions.”

Also Read:Witty Lalu Prasad’s ‘get married’ advice to Rahul Gandhi at Opposition meet: ‘Deri nahi hua’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attended the meeting but were not present in the joint press conference called later.

In a statement released after the Opposition meeting, AAP said, “The black ordinance is anti-constitutional, anti-federalism, and outright undemocratic. Furthermore, it seeks to reverse the Supreme Court’s judgment on the issue and is an affront to the judiciary. Congress’ hesitation and refusal to act as a team player, especially on an issue as important as this one, would make it very difficult for the AAP to be a part of any alliance that includes Congress. Until the Congress publicly denounces the Black Ordinance and declares that all 31 of its RS MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AAP said that in the Patna meeting, several political parties urged the Congress to publicly denounce the ordinance.

“However, the Congress refused to do so,” AAP said.

“In personal discussions, senior Congress leaders have hinted that their party might informally or formally abstain from voting on it in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress’ abstention from voting on this issue will help the BJP immensely in furthering its attack on Indian democracy. It is high time that Congress decides whether it stands with the people of Delhi or the Modi government,” AAP said.

“A total of 15 parties are attending the like-minded party meeting in Patna, out of which 12 have representation in the Rajya Sabha. Except for the Indian National Congress, all other 11 parties, which have representation in the Rajya Sabha, have clearly expressed their stand against the Black Ordinance and announced that they would oppose it in the Rajya Sabha. The Congress, a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues, has yet to make its position on the Black Ordinance public. However, the Congress’ Delhi and Punjab units have announced that the party should support the Modi government on this issue,” AAP said in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several opposition parties including Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), and Bharat Rashtra Samiti have lent support to AAP in their pushback against the ordinance.

The ordinance cast a bundle of new provisions in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991 and handed back control of Delhi’s administrative machinery to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

The Supreme Court’s May 11 judgement found no justification in a 2015 notification of the Centre putting “services” — as found in Entry 41 of List II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India — beyond the ambit of the legislative and executive power of the elected government in the national Capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Black Ordinance not only aims to snatch the democratic rights of an elected government in Delhi, but also poses a significant threat to India’s democracy and Constitutional principles. If left unchallenged, this dangerous trend could spread to all other states, resulting in the usurpation of power from democratically elected state governments. It is crucial to defeat this Black Ordinance,” AAP said.

The Congress is yet to take a stand on the ordinance, and the party’s state-level leaders, especially in Delhi and Punjab, have urged the senior leadership against supporting the AAP.