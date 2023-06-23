Witty Lalu Prasad's ‘get married’ advice to Rahul Gandhi at Opposition meet: ‘Deri nahi hua’

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, addressing a joint press conference of the Opposition, on Friday advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married soon. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File)

“Rahul Gandhi did a very good job in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and spoke well in the Lok Sabha on the Adani group row… In dino Rahul ji ne accha kaam kiya aur dari bhi bada liya… Abhi bhi deri nahi hua hain, shaadi kar lijiye,” Lalu Prasad advised Rahul Gandhi as other opposition leaders laughed.

The RJD also leader said the Bharatiya Janata Party used to fight in the name of Hanuman. “But now, Hanuman ji is with us,” he said.

“After many days, I am meeting you. We will discuss the future road map in Shimla. The people used to say, the Opposition remains divided and votes get divided. We are united now,” Lalu Prasad said.

As many as 17 Opposition parties on Friday resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences.

Addressing a joint press conference after an almost four-hour-long meeting, during which leaders of 17 parties expressed their views, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said the leaders will meet in the next few days to give final shape to their plan of fighting together. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the meeting will be held in Shimla on July 10-12.

Kumar, who hosted the first such meeting, said they were working in the national interest and accused the BJP of acting against the national interest as it was trying to change the country's history.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the next meeting of opposition leaders would be held in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh next month.

Rahul Gandhi said, “We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility and will work to protect our ideology.”

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the first meet was organised in Patna as "Whatever starts from Patna, takes the shape of the public movement".

"We all are united and will fight unitedly against BJP," she said and added that "the BJP wants to change history but we'll ensure that history is saved".

She also asserted that they were not opposition parties but were also citizens of the country who had patriotism and loved 'Bharat Mata'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON