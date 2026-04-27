AAP split puts 'merger' clause of defection law under scrutiny | Explained

The decision by Raghav Chadha and six other Rajya Sabha MPs to break away from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and announce a “merger” with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered one of the most consequential constitutional questions on defection law in recent years. While the rebels claim protection under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule, which provides immunity in cases of “merger” supported by two-thirds of a legislature party, the legal position is far from settled.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, along with Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Pathak addresses a press conference at the Constitution Club of India on April 24, 2026.(HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

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At the heart of the controversy is a deeper constitutional tension: can a group of legislators, by virtue of numerical strength alone, claim a valid merger without a corresponding decision by the “original political party”? The answer will determine whether the defecting MPs retain their seats or face disqualification, and may ultimately require authoritative resolution by the Supreme Court.

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The issue carries implications beyond the immediate political fallout for AAP. At stake is the integrity of India’s anti-defection framework and the limits of what constitutes a valid “merger” under the Constitution. The move by a supermajority of legislators to switch sides while invoking constitutional protection raises a foundational question: can electoral mandates be effectively reconfigured within legislatures without the consent of the political party itself? A close legal examination is therefore necessary -- not only to assess the validity of the present claim but also to determine whether the Tenth Schedule is being interpreted in a manner that preserves its objective of curbing defections, or one that inadvertently enables them under the guise of a merger.

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{{^usCountry}} India’s anti-defection law, introduced through the Tenth Schedule by the 52nd Constitutional Amendment in 1985, was a response to rampant political defections that destabilised governments. The law disqualifies legislators who voluntarily give up party membership or defy the party whip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India’s anti-defection law, introduced through the Tenth Schedule by the 52nd Constitutional Amendment in 1985, was a response to rampant political defections that destabilised governments. The law disqualifies legislators who voluntarily give up party membership or defy the party whip. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | 7 AAP leaders booked for unlawful assembly for protest against Raghav Chadha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | 7 AAP leaders booked for unlawful assembly for protest against Raghav Chadha {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Originally, the law recognised two exceptions: split and merger. A split, defined as one-third of legislators breaking away, provided immunity from disqualification. This provision, however, was widely misused and was removed by the 91st Constitutional Amendment in 2003. What remains today is a single exception: merger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Originally, the law recognised two exceptions: split and merger. A split, defined as one-third of legislators breaking away, provided immunity from disqualification. This provision, however, was widely misused and was removed by the 91st Constitutional Amendment in 2003. What remains today is a single exception: merger. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule lays down this exception. It provides that disqualification will not apply if the original political party merges with another party and at least two-thirds of the members of the legislature party agree to such a merger. On a plain reading, the provision appears to impose a twin requirement -- a merger at the party level, coupled with legislative support. Yet, in practice, this interpretation has been contested, with several cases relying primarily on numerical strength within the legislature. Can legislators merge without the party? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule lays down this exception. It provides that disqualification will not apply if the original political party merges with another party and at least two-thirds of the members of the legislature party agree to such a merger. On a plain reading, the provision appears to impose a twin requirement -- a merger at the party level, coupled with legislative support. Yet, in practice, this interpretation has been contested, with several cases relying primarily on numerical strength within the legislature. Can legislators merge without the party? {{/usCountry}}

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The AAP episode brings this unresolved question into sharp focus. The seven Rajya Sabha MPs constitute two-thirds of the party’s strength in the Upper House, seemingly satisfying the numerical threshold under Paragraph 4(2). The critical issue, however, is whether this alone is sufficient.

The language of Paragraph 4 refers explicitly to the “original political party”, suggesting that the merger must originate at the organisational level, not merely within the legislature party. In other words, legislators cannot unilaterally declare a merger unless the political party itself has taken a formal decision to merge.

This interpretation finds strong support in constitutional logic. The Tenth Schedule distinguishes between a political party (the broader organisation) and a legislature party (its elected representatives in a House). Treating the two as interchangeable would effectively allow legislators to sever ties with the party that sponsored their election while still claiming immunity, a result the anti-defection law was designed to prevent.

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The difficulty arises from past instances where Speakers and courts have treated two-thirds legislative support as sufficient, even in the absence of a formal party merger. Such interpretations risk reducing the merger exception into a mere numbers game, undermining the very objective of the Tenth Schedule.

Supreme Court’s position

A significant constitutional marker on this issue comes from the Supreme Court’s ruling in Subhash Desai Vs Principal Secretary, Governor of Maharashtra (2023). Although the case did not directly involve a merger, it drew a clear distinction between the political party and its legislative wing.

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The Court held that a legislature party cannot act independently of the political party, warning that such a disconnect would defeat the purpose of the anti-defection law. It emphasised that the Tenth Schedule draws a “clear demarcation” between the two, and that legislative majority alone cannot determine the identity or decisions of the political party.

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This reasoning has direct implications for the present controversy. If legislators cannot act independently of the political party in matters such as appointing a whip or claiming party identity, it follows that they may not be able to unilaterally effect a merger either.

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The judgment also underscores that the merger exception must be interpreted in a manner consistent with the object of the law--to curb opportunistic defections rather than legitimising them.

The Chodankar case and the need for clarity

Despite these principles, the legal position remains unsettled due to conflicting interpretations in lower courts. In a key ruling arising from defections in Goa, the Bombay High Court in 2022 upheld a “merger” based solely on the fact that two-thirds of legislators had joined another party, without requiring proof of a corresponding merger of the original political party.

This interpretation, challenged in the ongoing Girish Chodankar Vs Speaker Goa Legislative Assembly proceedings, effectively treats Paragraph 4(2) as a standalone provision, detached from the requirement of a party-level merger. Critics argue that such a reading ignores the structure of Paragraph 4 and reduces the constitutional safeguard into a tool for legitimising defections.

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The Supreme Court’s eventual ruling in this case is expected to settle the law by clarifying whether Paragraph 4 must be read conjunctively--requiring both party merger and legislative support--or disjunctively, allowing legislative majority alone to suffice. The AAP split may accelerate the need for such clarity, as similar questions arise in a high-stakes parliamentary context.

The role of the chairman and constitutional consequences

In the immediate term, the fate of the seven MPs will depend on the decision of the Rajya Sabha chairman, before whom disqualification petitions are likely to be filed. The chairman will have to determine whether the claimed “merger” satisfies the requirements of Paragraph 4 or whether it amounts to defection under Paragraph 2. Until such a ruling is made, the MPs technically continue to belong to the party on whose ticket they were elected. This creates a peculiar situation where they may support another party in legislative proceedings while still being subject to their original party’s whip, raising the possibility of disqualification on multiple grounds.

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The absence of a time limit for deciding disqualification petitions further complicates matters, allowing such ambiguities to persist during crucial legislative phases.

A constitutional stress test

The AAP episode is not merely a political setback; it is a constitutional stress test for India’s anti-defection framework. At stake is the integrity of a law designed to preserve party discipline and prevent opportunistic realignments.

If numerical strength within a legislature is treated as sufficient to validate a merger, the carefully crafted balance of the Tenth Schedule risks being eroded. On the other hand, insisting on a party-level merger reinforces the principle that legislators derive their mandate from the political party and cannot unilaterally abandon it.

Ultimately, the controversy underscores the need for a clear and authoritative judicial pronouncement. The pending Chodankar case offers precisely that opportunity to settle whether a “merger” under the Constitution is a matter of numbers alone or a deeper institutional decision rooted in the political party itself. Until then, the claim of immunity by Chadha and the six others remain legally contestable.

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