AAP to carry out nation-wide protest today after Manish Sisodia's arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a nation-wide protest on Monday against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in the now-scrapped excise policy 2021-22. Meanwhile, Delhi Police also issued an alert amid AAP's protest call.

Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.(PTI)

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged irregularities in the excise policy 2021-22. Before his arrest, he was questioned by the probe agency for around eight hours.

Calling it ‘dirty politics’, Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said there is a lot of ‘anger’ among people and they will ‘respond’ to this.

Before heading to the CBI office on Sunday, Sisodia said, "Going to CBI again today will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh who was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations."

