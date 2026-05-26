...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

AAP to contest 2028 MP assembly polls on its own strength

Jai Bhagwan Upkar, co-incharge of the AAP's state organisation, told reporters in Indore that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is preparing to contest all seats.

Published on: May 26, 2026 10:17 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to find its footing in Madhya Pradesh's bipolar politics dominated by the BJP and Congress, on Tuesday said it will contest the 2028 assembly elections on its own without forging any alliance.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Jai Bhagwan Upkar, co-incharge of the AAP's state organisation, told reporters in Indore that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is preparing to contest all assembly seats.

"We will contest the elections with full strength. We will not form an electoral alliance with any party," he added.

Upkar said the morale of AAP workers was affected during the 2023 assembly elections by the imprisonment of top leaders in allegedly false cases. "Party workers are being reorganised in view of the next assembly elections," he added.

Another AAP functionary said the party had fielded candidates in 60 seats in the last assembly elections. However, deposits of contestants were forfeited in most seats.

Politics in Madhya Pradesh has traditionally been bipolar, with either the BJP or Congress in power.

 
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party assembly elections
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / AAP to contest 2028 MP assembly polls on its own strength
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.