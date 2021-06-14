AAP to contest all seats in 2022 Gujarat assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed that people in Gujarat were fed up of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP’s) 27-year rule.

In Ahmedabad to inaugurate AAP’s state headquarters, Kejriwal said the people of the state needed an alternative to the BJP, and the Opposition Congress, which his party would offer. “BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin,” he claimed.

“The AAP will contest each seat in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections. AAP is a credible alternative to the BJP and Congress. Gujarat will change soon,” he said. The state assembly has 182 seats.

Also Read | Delhi unlock 3.0: All shops in markets, restaurants open today

Kejriwal said with the arrival of the AAP, Gujarat is bracing for a change. He added that the entry of Isudan Gadhvi, who joined the party in his presence, would only expedite the process.

The Delhi chief minister called Gadhvi’s joining the AAP as a “huge sacrifice of a promising career to clean the mess that the ruling party, together with the Congress, had created in Gujarat.”

He added, “Gadhvi has left a plum career for AAP...You can bring a change from outside the system, but there is a limitation to this. So, Gadhvi decided to join the system and clean the mess.”

Asked who would be the party’s face in Gujarat, he said, “The 60 million people of Gujarat are the face of AAP.” He added, “It is the 20 million people of Delhi who are AAP’s face, not Kejriwal. Kejriwal is a small fry, it is the people.”