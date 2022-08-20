AAP washing hands in ‘behti ganga of opportunism’: Owaisi on Rohingya flip-flop

Asaduddin Owaisi blamed Union home ministry and Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government equally for the recent flip-flop on the issue of relocating Rohingyas as he said the Union home ministry has its fingerprints all over the issue but AAP is also washing its hands in this 'behti ganga' of ‘opportunism and demonising Rohingya refugees’. "Who is the Delhi chief secretary answerable to? Who does the Delhi police retort to?" the AIMIM president asked raising questions over the purported high-level meeting where the issue was apparently discussed.

"Reportedly, the EWS flats where Delhi’s Rohingya are being relocated are to be handed over to FRRO, who does FRRO answer to? MHA or MoHUA? It’s strange that MHA’s fingerprints are all over this issue, but MHA says it did not know anything about shifting Rohingyas to EWS flats," Owaisi tweeted.

Owaisi said in the whole drama that played out after Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced flats for Rohingyas, followed by the Union home ministry's denial and Hardeep Singh Puri's clarification, the ministry of external affairs was seen nowhere.

"Puri calls them refugees (which they are), but Rajnath Singh calls them “illegal immigrants”, why these flip flops?" Owaisi said.

What is the flip-flop over Rohingyas in Delhi?

On Wednesday, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted announcing that Rohingya refugees would be shifted to flats meant for the economically weaker section in Bakkarwala. The Union home ministry said no such direction was given following which Hardeep Singh Puri clarified that the Union home ministry's statement is the correct position of the government.

BJP versus AAP over Rohingya issue

Delhi BJP claimed the Kejriwal government wrote letters to 'settle infiltrators in the city. "There were numerous communications from the home department of Delhi government and its district magistrate (south east) to FRRO, NDMC, and the DCP concerned for providing EWS flats to Rohingyas," Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta claimed.

AAP turned the heat on the BJP and said the Centre was "secretly" trying to five permanent residences for Rohingya refugees in Delhi.

