AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal calls for social boycott of Ram Mandir ‘donation accused’, welcomes Ayodhya Bar Association move

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal intensified his attack over the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, calling for a nationwide “social boycott” of those accused in the case and those allegedly protecting them.

Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI Video Grab/File)

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In a statement issued by the party, Kejriwal welcomed the decision of the Ayodhya Bar Association to boycott the accused and refuse legal representation to them. Calling the development significant, he said the response showed that devotees of Lord Ram were angered by allegations of irregularities involving offerings made at the temple.

“The entire country must now socially boycott the ‘chanda-chors’ and those supporting them,” the former Delhi CM said in a post on X.

The remarks come days after Kejriwal visited Ayodhya, where he offered prayers at the Ram Temple and addressed a press conference alleging that authorities were attempting to shield those involved in the alleged “chadhava chori” (theft of offerings).

During his visit, the AAP chief had alleged that “people from top to bottom” were involved and questioned why strict action had not been taken against those accused. He also referred to Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai while alleging that even senior leaders in the ruling establishment appeared unwilling or unable to act decisively in the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} Kejriwal said society must collectively ensure accountability if institutions fail to do so. “Those who could betray Bhagwan Ram can betray anyone,” he said, describing the issue as a “dharma yudh”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kejriwal said society must collectively ensure accountability if institutions fail to do so. “Those who could betray Bhagwan Ram can betray anyone,” he said, describing the issue as a “dharma yudh”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP has rejected allegations made by AAP leaders regarding irregularities linked to the Ram Temple and accused Kejriwal of politicising matters related to faith and religion for political gain. BJP leaders have maintained that temple management functions through established institutional mechanisms and said attempts to create controversy around the Ram Temple are aimed at misleading devotees and polarising public discourse. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP has rejected allegations made by AAP leaders regarding irregularities linked to the Ram Temple and accused Kejriwal of politicising matters related to faith and religion for political gain. BJP leaders have maintained that temple management functions through established institutional mechanisms and said attempts to create controversy around the Ram Temple are aimed at misleading devotees and polarising public discourse. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yamini C S ...Read More Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment. Read Less

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