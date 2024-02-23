AAP's claims less credible than things in ‘chor bazaar’: BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for over the latter's allegations that Delhi chief minister and party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal would be arrested in the next three-four days if AAP enters into an alliance with Congress, saying that these claims are less credible than the things available in the 'chor bazaar'. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla. (File)

He said that the AAP leaders have always apologised whenever they barbed allegations be it on Arun Jaitley or Nitin Gadkari. Poonawalla further took a dig at the AAP convenor saying that he also knows that he won't get any relaxation in the liquor scam and thus he is playing victimhood.

"The allegations made by AAP are less credible than the things we get in the 'chor bazaar'... This is because whenever they made allegations be it on Arun Jaitley or Nitin Gadkari, they had to apologise... They have left Anna Hazare and have joined Lalu and Sonia Gandhi... He (Arvind Kejriwal) knows that he won't get any relaxation in the liquor scam and thus he is playing victimhood," news agency ANI quoted Poonawalla as saying.

Poonawalla's remarks came a day after several AAP leaders including Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj levelled allegations against the BJP claiming that several AAP leaders received messages and threats over Kejriwal's arrest and possible action by probe agencies like CBI and ED if the party enters into an alliance with Congress or the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing the press conference on Thursday, Atishi said, "Since the news of discussions on an alliance between AAP and Congress reaching final stages is circulating, We (AAP) have received threats that if AAP doesn't leave the INDIA alliance, then in the next two days, Arvind Kejriwal will receive a CBI notice, either on Saturday or Monday, under CrPC Section 41 A, and he will be arrested by the CBI and the ED. AAP is being threatened that if AAP-Congress do seat sharing, then, in the next three to four days, Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested."

Meanwhile, the alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is on the verge of finalisation. According to the people aware with the development, the AAP is likely to contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and leave the remaining three to its alliance partner, the Congress, as part of the seat-sharing agreement.

(With inputs from agencies)