'Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in 3-4 days if...': AAP leader's new claim

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Thursday claimed that Delhi chief minister and party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal would be arrested in the next three-four days if AAP enters into an alliance with Congress or the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Delhi minister Atishi. (HT PHOTO)

While addressing a press conference, Atishi further claimed that several AAP leaders received messages and threats over Kejriwal's arrest and possible action by probe agencies like CBI and ED.

"Since the news of discussions on an alliance between AAP and Congress reaching final stages is circulating, We (AAP) have received threats that if AAP doesn't leave the INDIA alliance, then in the next two days, Arvind Kejriwal will receive a CBI notice, either on Saturday or Monday, under CrPC Section 41 A, and he will be arrested by the CBI and the ED. AAP is being threatened that if AAP-Congress do seat sharing, then, in the next three to four days, Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested," she said to the reporters.

The minister further claimed that it was conveyed by the messengers that the only way to keep the Delhi CM out of jail was AAP quitting the opposition's INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, the alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls is on the verge of finalisation. According to the people aware with the development, the AAP is likely to contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and leave the remaining three to its alliance partner, the Congress, as part of the seat-sharing agreement.

According to one arrangement being discussed, the Congress may contest East, Chandani Chowk and North East Lok Sabha seats; while AAP may contest New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and North West Lok Sabha seats.

However, an official announcement over the seat-sharing deal is still awaited. AAP has however, announced to contest solo in Punjab in the Lok Sabha elections.

All of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has been winning all the seats since 2014.

