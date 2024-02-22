Atishi links ED’s Kejriwal summons to AAP’s victory in Chandigarh mayoral polls

Delhi minister Atishi on Thursday linked the fresh Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s victory in Chandigarh mayoral polls while maintaining it was illegal. Delhi minister Atishi. (HT PHOTO)

“ED has sent the seventh illegal summons...Kejriwal responded and raised legal questions based on the summons but ED has not replied to the questions,” she said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Atishi referred to ED’s move to approach a Delhi court over Kejriwal’s non-appearance and asked why was not the agency willing to wait until the validity of the summons was decided. “They cannot wait because ED summons are not part of the legal process or any investigation. The summons are just a tool to intimidate Kejriwal. After the Chandigarh victory, we came to know that the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] was going to retaliate through ED.”

Kejriwal, who has skipped all previous summons for questioning in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, on Saturday appeared before the court virtually. He said he could not physically appear due to the ongoing assembly session. Kejriwal was accordingly granted an exemption from personal appearance until March 16.

Kejriwal on Monday said ED has moved the court and the matter is now sub-judice. He asked ED to wait for the court’s judgment before issuing a fresh summons.

BJP Delhi spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Kejriwal has been avoiding summons making it clear he is scared of the investigation. “Kejriwal has no respect for the law. If he has not done anything wrong, why is he not answering ED’s questions?”