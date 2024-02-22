AAP, Congress finalise 4:3 seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and leave the remaining three to its alliance partner, the Congress, as part of a seat-sharing agreement being finalised by leaders of the two parties, people aware of the matter said. FILE PHOTO: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting, in New Delh on January 13.

Citing the discussions between the two sides, a Congress leader said an agreement had been arrived between the two sides on the formula and the talks on the seats to be contested by the two parties were in the final stages. According to one arrangement being discussed, the Congress may contest East, Chandani Chowk and North East Lok Sabha seats; while AAP may contest New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and North West Lok Sabha seats.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

AAP minister Atishi declined to comment on the details of the negotiations. “The talks are on and we are hopeful of closing the deal,” she said.

A senior Delhi Congress leader said the 4-3 formula was final but there could be some changes to the seats contested by the two sides.

All of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has been winning all the seats since 2014.

In 2019 when the AAP and the Congress contested the Lok Sabha elections separately, the Congress was second on five seats and the AAP was second on two.

The AAP had come to the negotiating table with an offer of just one seat for the Congress, citing its alliance partner’s track record in previous assembly and municipal elections.

“Congress has zero Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, it has zero seats in Delhi assembly. Out of 250 wards, the Congress won only 9 seats in the (2022) MCD election,” AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said on February 13.

AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi assembly.

“Even on a merit basis, the Congress party does not deserve a single seat according to the available data. But only data is not important. As per the alliance dharma and out of respect, we are ready to offer one seat to the Congress,” Pathak had said.

AAP and Congress, constituents of the opposition bloc INDIA, have been in seat-sharing talks for several weeks for different states including Goa, Gujarat, Haryana and Delhi but there hasn’t been a breakthrough.

Delhi BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the AAP and Congress didn’t trust each other but were trying to ally due to fear of losing the election.“There is a serious trust crisis between the Congress and AAP but despite that they are going to form an alliance is nothing but politics of opportunism,” he said.

Bidhuri said the alliance wouldn’t impact the BJP because “the people of Delhi have decided to give all the seven seats once again to PM Narendra Modi because the Modi government is committed to their growth and development unlike the AAP which is just trying to use the opportunity to make its political expansion”.