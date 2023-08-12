AAP's Raghav Chadha changes X (formerly Twitter) bio after suspension from Rajya Sabha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday changed his bio on X, formerly Twitter, a day after he was suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee. Chadha has changed his X bio to "Suspended Member of Parliament".

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha showing "Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States" (Rajya Sabha) during a press conference. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

His suspension came after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Chadha had moved an amendment for referring the contentious bill to a select committee consisting of 19 members, including Narhari Amin, S Phangnon Konyak, Sasmit Patra, M Thambidurai and Sudhanshu Trivedi.

A few of them including Patra and Trivedi raised objections saying their names were included without their consent.

Profile of AAP MP Raghav Chadha on X.

In a statement issued on Friday night, Chadha said, "My suspension serves as a stark message from the BJP to today's youth: If you dare to ask questions, we will crush your voice. I was suspended for asking tough questions that left the BJP, the world's largest party, without answers through my speech in Parliament on Delhi Service Bill."

"My crime was exposing the BJP's double standards on Delhi's statehood and asking them to follow 'Advani-vaad' and 'Vajpayee-vad'. The fact that a 34-year-old MP showed them a mirror and held them accountable, left them scarred.

"The way in which the BJP orchestrated the suspension of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament indicates their willingness to employ similar tactics to suspend and subsequently expel any AAP MP without hesitation," he said.

Chadha became the second AAP MP to be suspended from Rajya Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon session. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on July 24.

