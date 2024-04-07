 AAP's Sanjay Singh says he is ‘hurt’ over Nitish Kumar's exit from INDIA bloc | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

AAP's Sanjay Singh says he is ‘hurt’ over Nitish Kumar's exit from INDIA bloc

ByHT News Desk
Apr 07, 2024 05:04 PM IST

Nitish Kumar ditched Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD and staked claim to form a new government in Bihar with the BJP-led NDA alliance in January this year.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, who is currently out on bail in the Delhi excise policy case, said on Sunday that he was “hurt” by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, adding that Kumar switching sides was “not good at all”.

Nitish Kumar and AAP's Sanjay Singh
Nitish Kumar and AAP's Sanjay Singh

“Nitish Kumar comes from Samajwadi Andolan (Socialist movement)…He has been with Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. He kept switching sides like that. It was not good at all...The people of Bihar supported Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, who gave the slogan of a complete revolution. They (people) won't support Nitish Kumar,” Singh told news agency ANI.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The AAP leader was arrested in October last year in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Also read: In Bihar, a Grand Alliance-era tussle follows CM Nitish to his new NDA government

During that time, Kumar used to voice against the BJP-led NDA alliance. However, in January this year, the 73-year-old leader ditched Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a new government in Bihar with on-and-off ally BJP. This was the fifth time that the Bihar CM changed sides.

According to Kumar, he left the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and the INDIA bloc as “things were not working well” for him. Alleging that the INDIA coalition he spearheaded to take on the BJP was not doing its bit, Kumar said, “People were unhappy with how others in the alliance were taking credit for the work being done”.

“I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties,” he had said after submitting his resignation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / AAP's Sanjay Singh says he is ‘hurt’ over Nitish Kumar's exit from INDIA bloc
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On