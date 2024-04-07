AAP's Sanjay Singh says he is ‘hurt’ over Nitish Kumar's exit from INDIA bloc

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, who is currently out on bail in the Delhi excise policy case, said on Sunday that he was “hurt” by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, adding that Kumar switching sides was “not good at all”. Nitish Kumar and AAP's Sanjay Singh

“Nitish Kumar comes from Samajwadi Andolan (Socialist movement)…He has been with Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. He kept switching sides like that. It was not good at all...The people of Bihar supported Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, who gave the slogan of a complete revolution. They (people) won't support Nitish Kumar,” Singh told news agency ANI.

The AAP leader was arrested in October last year in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

During that time, Kumar used to voice against the BJP-led NDA alliance. However, in January this year, the 73-year-old leader ditched Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a new government in Bihar with on-and-off ally BJP. This was the fifth time that the Bihar CM changed sides.

According to Kumar, he left the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and the INDIA bloc as “things were not working well” for him. Alleging that the INDIA coalition he spearheaded to take on the BJP was not doing its bit, Kumar said, “People were unhappy with how others in the alliance were taking credit for the work being done”.

“I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties,” he had said after submitting his resignation.

(With inputs from ANI)