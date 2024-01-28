PM Modi congratulates Nitish Kumar, new Bihar govt: ‘Will leave no stone unturned’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the new BJP-led NDA government in Bihar, shortly after Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister for the ninth time in the state. Expressing confidence in the new government, Modi said that it would “leave no stone unturned for the development of the state”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

“The NDA government formed in Bihar will leave no stone unturned for the development of the state and to fulfill the aspirations of its people. I congratulate @NitishKumar ji as chief minister and Samrat Chaudhary ji and Vijay Sinha ji on taking oath as deputy chief ministers. I am confident that this team will serve my family members of the state with full dedication,” PM Modi wrote on his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

Ending days of speculations, JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday exited the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance leaving Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and staked claim to form a new government in Bihar with its old ally, BJP.

Kumar, along with his two deputies took oath around 5 pm at Raj Bhawan. Along with them, six other cabinet ministers were sworn in in the new Nitish-led government - JDU's Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JDU's Bijendra Prasad Yadav, BJP's Dr Prem Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Dr Santosh Kumar Suman, JDU's Shravan Kumar, and Independent MLA from Chakai Sumit Kumar Singh.

Nitish on why he left Mahagathbandhan

Earlier in the day, the JD(U) leader said that things were not working well for him in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ and the INDIA bloc. Alleging that the INDIA coalition he spearheaded to take on the BJP was not doing its bit, Kumar said, “People were unhappy with how others in the alliance were taking credit for the work being done”.

“I have resigned as the CM today and have asked the governor to put an end to this government. Party leaders were giving me advice. I heard what they said and have resigned. The situation was not good. So, we have broken ties,” he told the media after submitting his resignation.