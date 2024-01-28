Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 9th time; Samrat Chaudhury, Vijay Kumar Sinha to be deputy CMs

Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar -- for the 9th time -- hours after he tendered his resignation as the chief minister of the RJD-JD(U) government. Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Samrat Chaudhary, JP Nadda were present as Nitish Kumar took the oath amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shree Ram. Last time, Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister was in 2022 when he severed his ties with the NDA and joined the RJD, Congress and the Left alliance and became the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Nitish Kumar taking oath as the chief minister of the BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar.

Between 2022 and 2024, Nitish Kumar took the lead in forging the alliance of the opposition parties to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In June 2023, Nitish Kumar hosted the very first meeting of the opposition parties even before it got its name INDIA.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Nitish Kumar swearing-in: Follow LIVE updates

Nitish Kumar takes oath for the 9th time: Here are top 10 developments

1. Along with Nitish Kumar, BJP's Samrat Choudhury, Vijay Sinha took oath on Sunday. HAM will also be a part of the new government. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Dr Santosh Kumar Suman took oath on Sunday. Nitish Kumar said Samrat Chaudhury, Vijay Kumar Sinha will be deputy CMs.

2. Overnight, the RJD ministers are out of the cabinet as Nitish Kumar will now get a new cabinet in the changed political equation in Bihar.

Bihar politics: Why did Nitish Kumar leave NDA and form government with RJD in 2022?

3. Tejashwi Yadav said 2024 marks the end of the JD(U) and the game in Bihar is far from being over.

4. Political strategist Prashant Kishor said Nitish's tryst with the BJP will be short-lived and Bihar will again see changes within six months after the Lok Sabha election. But whoever Nitish Kumar goes with, he will not win more than 20 seats in the state election in 2025.

Nitish Kumar quits INDIA bloc, joins NDA: Timeline of how things unfolded today

5. Akhilesh Yadav said Nitish Kumar made a new record of betrayal and the BJP is at its weakest now.

6. Nitish Kumar became the CM for the first time in 2000. At that time, he was against RJD and his campaign was based on opposing Lalu. In 2013, Nitish broke away from the NDA and came with RJD in 2015 election.

7. In 2017, Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the RJD and went back to the NDA. In 2022, Nitish Kumar again deserted the NDA and came back to RJD.

8. As Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation on Sunday morning, he explained that things in the INDIA bloc have not been working out.

9. The Congress said it was aware of what was brewing in Bihar but did not comment on it before in the interest of the INDIA bloc. Countering JD(U)'s allegation that the Congress insulted Nitish Kumar time and again, the Congress said if Nitish Kumar wanted to stay, he would have; but he wanted to join the NDA. Earlier, the Congress said Mallikarjun Kharge tried to reach out to Nitish Kumar but was unsuccessful.

10. Kharge said Nitish's switch was pre-planned and Nitish Kumar kept the Congress, and the RJD leadership in the dark.