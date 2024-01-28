Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar may resign today, new govt by evening

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has triggered another political turmoil in the state amid speculation that he will join the BJP-led NDA alliance. If he does change sides, it will be his fourth such move in the past decade and the second this term. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with RJD leader and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (PTI FILE)

Kumar poised to dump the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago and deal a body blow to the opposition bloc INDIA, with a source close to him saying that the JD(U) president was likely to resign on Sunday and a new state government would be in place by evening with BJP's support.

The party's political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Delhi that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse, and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Kumar.

"The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," he said.

Here are the top points on the recent developments in Bihar politics: