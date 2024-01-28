Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar may resign today, new govt by evening
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: If Nitish Kumar makes the switch, it will be his fourth such move in the past decade and the second this term.
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has triggered another political turmoil in the state amid speculation that he will join the BJP-led NDA alliance. If he does change sides, it will be his fourth such move in the past decade and the second this term.
Kumar poised to dump the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago and deal a body blow to the opposition bloc INDIA, with a source close to him saying that the JD(U) president was likely to resign on Sunday and a new state government would be in place by evening with BJP's support.
The party's political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Delhi that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse, and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Kumar.
"The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," he said.
Here are the top points on the recent developments in Bihar politics:
- All major political parties of the state-- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-- continuing parleys with their legislators all along Saturday.
- Till late evening, hectic parleys went on in JD(U) -- which blamed the Congress for insulting Kumar, in the BJP -- on how to receive Kumar once again, in RJD, the largest party in the legislative assembly -- on how not to yield any ground in any situation that arises in Bihar on Sunday.
- The JD (U), which has called a meeting of its legislators on Sunday, held an informal meeting with legislators over tea on Saturday evening.
- People familiar with the consultations between the JD(U) and the BJP said the latter proposed the names of Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad for the posts of deputy chief minister, but it is likely that Prasad may be replaced by Sushil Modi who is preferred by Kumar.
- BJP’s other alliance partners, the LJP (Ram Vilas) amd HAM-S, however, seem jittery over the developments.
- Jan 28, 2024 06:25 AM IST
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge reacts as top JD(U) leaders rush to Nitish Kumar's residence
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said he didn't have any information that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United) were breaking away from the INDIA bloc of the Opposition. Read moreJan 28, 2024 06:24 AM IST
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: All eyes on Nitish Kumar, RJD amid fast-changing Bihar equations
According to ANI, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said Nitish Kumar has always been respected by the RJD. "Many things are not under his (Nitish Kumar's) control," Tejashwi said. That the game is not yet over in Bihar was the consensus in the meeting, according to reports. RJD MLAs have been asked to remain in Patna and not to switch off their phones. Read moreJan 28, 2024 06:15 AM IST
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: BJP leader says khela to hoga…
At a time when Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav hinted at many unexpected developments in the state, state's Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hari Sahni said that it is certain that a 'game' will be played in Bihar.Speculations are rife that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may cross over to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), leading to the collapse of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state.
"Has Tejaswi Yadav clarified anything yet? No, so if has not said anything about the ongoing speculations, how can I comment on it," Sahni told ANI in Bihar's Patna.Jan 28, 2024 06:14 AM IST
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar is coming for post, says BJP's Chhedi Paswan
Amid the possibility of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar making yet another switch to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chhedi Paswan said that the JD(U) chief is 'coming for the post'.
Speaking to ANI, Paswan said that the leaders and workers of the party will be satisfied with the decision to be taken by the party's high command.
"...I had said earlier also that Nitish Kumar can go anywhere for the post. He is coming for the post.... If my party leaders are satisfied, then we are also satisfied," Chhedi Paswan said.Jan 28, 2024 06:05 AM IST
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: See what happens next, says BJP's Anurag Thakur
As the Congress party faces a crisis in its alliance with the INDIA bloc, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday took a jibe at its leadership, saying, see what happens next.
Thakur also said that the INDI alliance was meant to be scattered as the Congress failed to do justice to its allies.
"Those who could not do justice with their alliance parties, whose 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' showed more hatred, had to be scattered, who could not give respect and dignity, who could not decide how they would give justice. See what happens next." Union Minister said.Jan 28, 2024 06:01 AM IST
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: BJP high-command clueless about it, says Samrat Chaudhary
Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Samrat Choudhary on Sunday dismissed the speculations about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which could lead to the collapse of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar, stating that the party high-command has 'no clue' about it.
Choudhary mentioned that as of now, Nitish Kumar has not resigned, and no one has withdrawn support. The BJP is reportedly assessing the situation in Bihar, and decisions will be made accordingly. Choudhary indicated that any information about Nitish Kumar's move would be known only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives such information.Jan 28, 2024 06:00 AM IST
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: ‘No discussion regarding Nitish Kumar,’ says BJP MLC after key meet
After BJP's meeting, BJP MLC Nawal Kishor Yadav said that no discussion regarding Bihar CM Nitish Kumar took place.
"It was our organisational meeting; discussion was held on how we can win 40 out of 40 (Lok Sabha) seats in Bihar,” he told reporters.Jan 28, 2024 05:57 AM IST
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar to resign on Sunday?
The Bihar secretariat will remain open tomorrow despite being a Sunday as a lot of activity is expected with Nitish Kumar possibly resigning and then extending support to the BJP to become the chief minister of a BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar. The move -- months before the Lok Sabha election -- would strengthen the BJP and deliver a blow to the opposition alliance INDIA. Read moreJan 28, 2024 05:56 AM IST
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Bihar abuzz ahead of key JD(U) meet today
The future of the Grand Alliance hung by a thread on Saturday as a change of guard appeared imminent in Bihar, with hectic parleys continuing through the day in Patna as well as the national capital, people aware of the developments said. Read moreJan 28, 2024 05:55 AM IST
Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: As Nitish Kumar keeps everyone guessing, what is RJD, Congress's game plan for Bihar?
The Bihar secretariat will remain open tomorrow despite it being a Sunday as a lot of activity is expected with Nitish Kumar possibly resigning and then extending support to the BJP to become the chief minister of a BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar. Read more
