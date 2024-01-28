 Lalu's daughter doesn't hold back, with Nitish Kumar ‘snake’, ‘garbage’ posts | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Lalu's daughter doesn't hold back, refers to Nitish Kumar as ‘garbage’, ‘snake’ in social media posts

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2024 03:15 PM IST

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya shared father's 2017 post comparing Nitish Kumar with a snake. “Like a snake, Nitish Kumar sheds skin every two years,” it said.

Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday took a swipe at Nitish Kumar, apparently calling him 'garbage'. She posted a tweet that said: "Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Congratulations to the dustbin for getting the stinkiest garbage."

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya is not active in politics but her social media posts have taken the centrestage in the Bihar political crisis.
Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya is not active in politics but her social media posts have taken the centrestage in the Bihar political crisis.

Rohini's post came as Nitish Kumar dumped RJD, severing ties with mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar. He is now set to retake the oath as the chief minister of the BJP-JD(U) government in the state. This will be his 9th time as chief minister.

But while Rohini's garbage tweet did not explicitly mention Kumar, in her subsequent post, she cleared all doubts. She shared an old post of her father from 2017, when Kumar had left the RJD alliance and went over to the BJP. At that time, Lalu had posted, "Nitish is just a snake. Like a snake sheds its skin, Nitish also sheds his skin every two years. Anyone has any doubt?"

"A leader who licks his spit should not consider himself the Sun," Rohini posted. "Bihar ka litti-chokha aur palturam ka dhokha (litti-chokha of Bihar and the betrayal of Nitish Kumar) are famous at the national level," Rohini's another post read. Rohini also shared an old video of Nitish Kumar saying he would rather die but won't go with the NDA. "Ram naam satya hai," Rohini wrote.

A post by Rohini, that she later deleted, had earlier created a political upheaval in Bihar amid speculations over Nitish Kumar's exit from the INDIA bloc. At an event commemorating Karpoori Thakur's birth anniversary, Nitish Kumar had criticised dynastic politics. "Often, people cannot see their own shortcomings but continue to throw mud at others with impudence," Rohini posted in a sharp retort. She later deleted the tweets.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, called Nitish Kumar 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'. He said had Nitish wanted to stay, he would have stayed in the INDIA bloc.

