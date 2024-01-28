Nitish Kumar won't win more than 20 seats in 2025: Prashant Kishor's big prediction

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday made some strong comments on Nitish Kumar, his political mentor turned bete noire -- as Bihar is all set to see a new government with Nitish becoming the chief minister with the help of the BJP. Calling Nitish Kumar a sly person who has been fooling the people of Bihar, Prashant Kishor said his alliance with the BJP will not last till the next Bihar assembly election which will be held in 2025. And no matter with whom Nitish Kumar contests the next state election -- with BJP or RJD if he again makes a flip after the Lok Sabha election, Nitish Kumar's party will not win more than 20 seats. "If Nitish Kumar wins more than 20 seats in the next Assembly election, I will take retirement from my work. Please write it down," Prashant Kishor said. Prashant Kishor said Nitish Kumar will again make a flip before the Bihar election in 2025 but his party won't get more than 20 seats.

"People of Bihar will pay Nitish Kumar back with interest," Prashant Kishor added.

"In the present Bihar picture, there are two sides. On one hand, Nitish Kumar is the face, supported by the BJP. On the other, there is RJD and the other parties. Bihar assembly election will not take place in this formation. Before the next Bihar election, there will be many dramatic developments in Bihar. Within six months after the Lok Sabha election, you will see those developments," Prashant Kishor said predicting that the BJP-Nitish Kumar alliance has a lifeline till then.

"If you follow my statements for the past year, you will find that I am the only person who has been saying that Nitish Kumar can flip anytime. But today it is proved that Narendra Modi, Amit Shah too can vie for the 'palturam' moniker," PK said.

'When I said Nitish Kumar won't stick to Mahagathbandhan': Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor referred to his earlier prediction that Nitish Kumar won't continue with the Mahagathbandhan and if he did, he would not even get 5 seats in the Lok Sabha election. "They got scared after my prediction and already left Mahgathbandhan. My next prediction is Nitish Kumar's party won't get more than 20 seats in the state election. Please write it down. If JD(U) gets more than 20 seats in the state, I will take retirement," Prashant Kishor said sounding the death knell for Nitish Kumar in Bihar politics and hinting at a possible majority of the RJD in the 2025 election in Bihar.