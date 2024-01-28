Asaduddin Owaisi takes 'how does it feel' dig at Tejashwi Yadav over AIMIM MLAs' RJD switch in 2022

Hyderabad: Referring to Nitish Kumar's exit from the Bihar Mahagathbandhan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday attacked Tejashwi Yadav for affecting four AIMIM MLAs' switch to his party RJD in 2022, saying he "has been played the same way he played us". Asaduddin Owaisi also called Nitish Kumar RSS' Bihar face. (ANI file photo)

In the 2020 Bihar elections, Owaisi's party had won five seats. In June 2022, four of the five MLAs joined the ruling RJD.

Owaisi said Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the nation for betraying the people of Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar, Tesjaswi Yadav, PM Modi should apologise to the people of Bihar... All three have betrayed the people of Bihar, especially Nitish Kumar... The term political opportunism will be an understatement, Nitish Kumar has broken all records... I always said Nitish Kumar would go with BJP," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kumar today resigned as the chief minister of Bihar. He also announced his exit from the Mahagathbandhan and the INDIA bloc.

He is likely to take oath today as the chief minister after forming the NDA government in alliance with the BJP.

Referring to the AIMIM coup, he took a jibe at Yadav.

"I want to ask Tejaswi Yadav how it feels? He took away four of our MLAs. Does he feel the same pain now? He has been played the same way he played us... Tejaswi Yadav and his family have sidelined the people of Bihar and their focus is to only have someone from among them to be the CM," he said.