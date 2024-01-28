 BJP to form Bihar govt with JD(U); Samrat Chaudhary legislative party leader | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / BJP to form Bihar government in alliance with JD(U); Samrat Chaudhary elected as legislative party leader

BJP to form Bihar government in alliance with JD(U); Samrat Chaudhary elected as legislative party leader

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Jan 28, 2024 12:14 PM IST

Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the chief minister of Bihar.

Patna: An hour after Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said the NDA government would be formed in the state in alliance with the Janata Dal (United). BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the leader of the legislative party.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary
Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary

"In the legislative party meeting...all MLAs unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in Bihar with BJP, JD(U) and other NDA allies for the welfare of the people in the state. Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the Leader of the legislative party, Vijay Sinha elected as the Deputy Leader," he said.

Nitish Kumar on Sunday said he exited the Bihar Mahagathbandhan because he was not getting any response from the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

"Today, I have resigned as the chief minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state," he told reporters after tendering his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

Kumar said the situation in the Mahagathbandhan government was not good.

"I decided after taking views of all...I was making all out effort to make the INDIA bloc running…but no response was coming," he added.

Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
